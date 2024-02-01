LANDMARK CINEMAS CANADA AND MIKHAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCE NEW PREMIUM MOVIE THEATRE IN WINDSOR AT THE MIKHAIL CENTRE; OPENING FALL 2024

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Landmark Cinemas Canada (Landmark Cinemas) is pleased to announce that the company will bring its premium moviegoing experience to the Mikhail Centre, Windsor, Ontario's premiere shopping destination in the Fall of 2024. The Mikhail Centre, held by Mikhail Holdings Limited (Mikhail), is at Provincial Road and Walker Road.

Landmark's premium moviegoing experience will include fully powered luxury recliner seating in all 8 auditoriums, and its innovative Premiere Seat experience featuring a heated seat with an adjustable headrest, wider armrests, side table, and coat hook, all wrapped up in a privacy enclosure for additional personal space and comfort. The fully renovated cinema will also feature Landmark's Laser Ultra experience, providing the latest 4k digital projection technology and Dolby Atmos® immersive sound to deliver the ultimate in sight, sound, and comfort. Movie Lovers can join EXTRAS, Landmark's loyalty program for free to collect points for free movie tickets, concession items and more.

"Landmark Cinemas prides itself, and is committed to, delivering the ultimate moviegoing experience for Movie Lovers," says Dave Cohen, President, Landmark Cinemas. "We are excited to share our premium cinema experiences with Movie Lovers across the Windsor area, from the luxury and convenience of Premiere Seating and the immersive experience of Laser Ultra to the great rewards that await our EXTRAS members."

Joe Mikhail, Owner of Mikhail Holdings Limited, said: "We are excited to partner with Landmark Cinemas to bring a premium cinema experience back to The Mikhail Centre. The Windsor community is growing faster than anywhere else in Canada, and our burgeoning population deserves to have a fantastic movie experience. The Mikhail Centre is the perfect place for people to meet and enjoy the latest movies."

About Landmark Cinemas

A subsidiary of Kinepolis Group NV, Belgium, Landmark is Canada's second largest motion picture theatre exhibition company. From a single screen in 1965, today Landmark Cinemas welcomes Movie Lovers to share their love of movies and enjoy a perfect movie-going experience in 36 theatres and 299 screens from BC, throughout Western Canada and Ontario in multiple formats that include Premium Large Format (PLF) brands (Laser Ultra, IMAX®, Extra, Xtreme) and RealD 3D technology, and in select locations, the premium comfort of Premiere Seating or Full-Recliner Seating and with the added convenience of Reserved Seating. We are connected to the communities we serve, and our Cast and Crew are proud to support Kids Help Phone. As a National Sponsor of the Walk So Kids Can Talk, through promotional support and fundraising initiatives in our theatres, we are committed to support the mental health and well-being of both our youth Guests and Cast & Crew. Landmark's corporate headquarters is in Calgary, Alberta.

About Mikhail Holdings

Mikhail Holdings is a developer of commercial, residential, and industrial properties in southwestern Ontario. It owns and operates a variety of real estate holdings in the Windsor area, including shopping centers, offices, and apartment complexes.

Mikhail is proud to invest in the Windsor community and supports people in the community through several different charitable organizations throughout the year.

The corporate headquarters for Mikhail Holdings is in Windsor, Ontario. For more information: mikhailholdings.com

