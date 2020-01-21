Lancôme and Photographers Duo Mert & Marcus Announce a Flaming Hot New Make-up Collection

Over the years Lancôme formed a unique creative partnership with Mert & Marcus – the iconoclastic creative powerhouse behind images of the world's most influential brands and celebrities. Together they have defined our perception of modern beauty. Today, their partnership raises the stakes on rebellion with an explosive, must-have collection for make-up lovers.

Audacious Mert & Marcus colors meet Lancôme's characteristically addictive textures in next-generation formulas to blow your mind. Get ready to break all the rules, the Lancôme x Mert & Marcus After Dark Collection has arrived.

"Working with such talented and exceptional personalities like Mert & Marcus has been an exhilarating and passionate adventure. Mert & Marcus are not only brilliant artists and renowned photographers, but they are also incredible beauty experts. I am extremely proud of this collaboration, the visual universe they have created and the innovative textures." - Françoise Lehmann, Lancôme Brand President

By day, the Lancôme woman is sophisticated and elegant – the epitome of French allure; by night, she reveals her dark side. Radically glamorous, her cat-like eyes smolder as cold as ice, her flaming lips seduce – as hot as fire.

"We were never really interested in beauty in its original form. Somehow, what excited us over the past 26 years, was transforming and creating characters with light, make-up and stories, and this is what we tried to achieve with this collection." - Mert & Marcus

EYE LIKE ICE, SET LIPS AFLAME

Her partner by day; her partner in crime by night. Electrifying eyes and lips, the After Dark collection includes Lancôme's first-ever make-up kits for the most dramatic looks. Expect only the unexpected. The collection features:

Eyes Cold as Ice Kit

Liquid shadow, a glittery topper, flared cat-eye lashes and Monsieur Big Waterproof Mascara come together in Lancôme's first make-up kit for eyes that command all the attention. Available in Green 01 and Blue 02.

Transforming Liquid Eyeshadow

Uncompromisingly bold matte-to-glitter shades for endlessly mysterious eyes. Available in 01 Green, 02 Blue, 03 Purple, 04 Gun Metal.

Flaming Lips Lip Kit

A duo color lipstick delivers an ombré lip effect, while L'Absolu Gloss adds radical shine. Available in 01 Red and 02 Violet.

After Dark Eyeshadow Palette

10 disruptive shades in shining pearlescent, matte or iridescent finishes promise to let eyes break all the rules.

Teint Idole Ultra Duo Stick

A highlighter and blur come together to seal the deal on your mind-blowing nighttime glow. Available in Light Pink 01 and Doré 02.

L'Absolu Rouge

Three fiery shades in matte to sheer finishes get set to ignite daredevil lips. Available in 359 Sheer, 198 Matte and 189 Matte.

