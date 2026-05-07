Laminar Explores the State of Physical AI with Delegation from Brazil's Federation of Industries of the State of Paraná (FIEP)

The delegation was organized by the Federation of Industries of the State of Paraná (FIEP) -- the leading organization representing the industrial sector in Paraná -- a major industrial hub in southern Brazil. Delegates represent diverse sectors, including Construction, Cosmetics, Food & Beverage, and Wood/Forestry.

"The 'We've Always Done It This Way' era is over for manufacturing," said Annie Lu, Laminar Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "As physical AI solutions like Laminar unlock profound EBITDA impact, manufacturing leaders must embrace a mindset shift that starts at the C-suite and spans all the way to the factory floor. Collaborating with groups like Sistema FIEP accelerates Laminar's mission to bring AI to the world's most critical manufacturing and supply chain operations around the globe."

The FIEP System delegation stated, "FIEP's mission is to strengthen the industry in our region and promote the socioeconomic development of Paraná, through Executive Education offered by the education arm of the FIEP System, known as UniSenai."

"Manufacturing leaders like the FIEP delegation know that physical AI is the solution that will turn an average factory into an elite performer," said David Lu, Laminar Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder. "The Laminar team is accelerating adoption of physical AI in the world's largest manufacturers. We're thrilled to explore these themes with FIEP and business leaders at the forefront of implementing AI into their manufacturing operations."

The event included discussions on:

A CEO's Perspective on Using AI to Solve Today's Manufacturing Challenges: How AI in manufacturing operations delivers the largest EBITDA gains across sectors and why most manufacturers have yet to harness the full potential of AI.

How AI in manufacturing operations delivers the largest EBITDA gains across sectors and why most manufacturers have yet to harness the full potential of AI. Building Physical AI Solutions for Manufacturing: The technical realities of deploying AI and machine learning on the plant floor -- what works, what doesn't, and what it takes to move from pilot to production.

The technical realities of deploying AI and machine learning on the plant floor -- what works, what doesn't, and what it takes to move from pilot to production. Best Practice Guidelines for Adopting AI in Manufacturing: How to address challenges and prepare pilots and implementations that deliver value and address the right problems.

The delegation's visit was supported by the U.S. Department of Commerce as part of broader efforts to connect American AI innovators with international industrial partners. The delegation's visit reflects growing global interest in the intersection of AI, sustainability, and industrial competitiveness. As manufacturers around the world grapple with rising raw materials, knowledge loss, and the urgent need to reduce their environmental footprint, Laminar's platform offers a rare combination: measurable efficiency gains and real-time reductions in water, chemical, and energy consumption.

Laminar's Growing Influence on Physical AI in Manufacturing

The visit underscores Laminar's growing profile as a destination for global industrial leaders seeking to understand what the next generation of autonomous manufacturing looks like in practice. It comes on the heels of a series of milestones that have established Laminar as one of the most recognized names in advanced manufacturing.

Recently, Laminar received the 2026 Edison Award's Gold Award for the Manufacturing & Logistics category, AB InBev's 2024 Cheers Award for outstanding startup partnership, and Unilever's 2023 Supplier Startup of the Year. Laminar's solution is also deployed in World Economic Forum Lighthouse factories -- a select group recognized for their leadership in cutting-edge industrial technology.

About Laminar

Laminar's physical AI helps the world's leading manufacturers run self-driving factories with more sustainable, efficient operations. Our patented spectral sensors and complete library of ML models transform manual operations into self-driving processes that cut water, chemicals, and downtime in real time. Deployed in factories across six continents and trusted by global leaders like AB InBev, Coca-Cola, and Unilever, Laminar is building a new category of physical AI that will power the future of process manufacturing. Learn more at runlaminar.com

About UniSenai

UniSenai Paraná is the University Center that represents the executive and higher education arm of the FIEP System, focused on developing industrial leaders and building strategic capabilities for the future of industry. UniSenai plays a strategic role by:

Developing industrial leadership and preparing executives for decision-making in complex environments

Connecting industry and innovation by bringing global trends into practical business applications

Accelerating digital transformation, with an emphasis on emerging technologies such as AI

Strengthening Paraná's competitiveness by aligning executive education with real industry demands

SOURCE Laminar

Anar Amarjargal, + 1 (617) 741-7384, [email protected]