Lambert Vet Supply expands Körber relationship to deploy autonomous mobile robots

HAMBURG, Germany, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ -- Lambert Vet Supply, leading distributor of veterinary supplies in the US, has expanded its long-standing, trusted partnership with Körber by signing an agreement to deploy 24 autonomous mobile robots by Locus Robotics throughout its newly partnered warehouse network in Dothan, AL at Jeffers Pet Supply. The software-driven robotics solution seamlessly integrates with Lambert's existing K.Motion Warehouse Management System (WMS) to drive both efficiency and workplace improvements.

"We are experiencing record growth in both our consumer and professional pet-care e-commerce segments while navigating unprecedented and unpredictable labor challenges," said Tammy Schmidt, VP/COO, Lambert Veterinary Supply. "Being able to seamlessly integrate and ramp up and down, the Robots as a Service provides us with the needed flexibility and scalability to meet our growing e-commerce customer demand while maintaining a smaller dependable team of warehouse associates and reducing onboarding of new warehouse associates to minutes from weeks."

The Körber led Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) allows for high scalability to keep capacities available and adapts quickly to peak periods. Moreover, the solution has empowered Lambert to account not only for improvements in efficiency and productivity but workplace improvements for employee health and safety. That includes minimal training for warehouse associates, ease of use through intuitive user interfaces, and a significant reduction of walking distance by approximately 50%. Thereby, Körber's solution contributes to a safer and more ergonomic environment for all warehouse associates by minimizing exhaustion, stress, and the risk of injury-prone activities such as loading and pushing carts.

"Being a long-standing Körber partner and understanding our capability in delivering complete end-to-end software, robotics, and operational solutions, Lambert looked to us when it was time to take the next step in their warehouse digitization journey," said John Santagate, Vice President of Robotics Software, Körber Business Area Supply Chain. "The subscription-based model is ideal for Lambert as it provides a fast, cost-effective, flexible, and scalable robotic solution that will drive operational efficiency – next to making great strides to take account of their associates' health, safety and wellbeing."

About Lambert Vet Supply

Lambert Vet Supply (LVS) was established in 1994 with a twofold mission: first to provide pet owners with quality pet supplies, pet medications and veterinary supplies at competitive prices; Second, to provide the best customer care in the industry starting with friendly, experienced sales people committed to making LVS your lifetime source for the pet advice and products for the health and wellbeing of your pet. Our reputation as the professional's authority in the pet care business has been earned by providing quality discount pet supplies, pet vaccines, kennel supplies, and other pet related accessories. Our service is focused on your total satisfaction.

About Jeffers Pet Supply

Jeffers is one of the largest privately owned animal health supply companies in America, operating through www.jeffers.com and the Jeffers catalog. Founded in 1975, Jeffers is located in Dothan, Alabama, and specialized in pet, livestock, & equine supplies through a comprehensive catalogue of over 25,000 products.

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Our customers conquer the complexity of the supply chain thanks to our portfolio that includes software, automation, mail and parcel solutions, voice solutions, robotics, and materials handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. Körber helps to manage the supply chain as a competitive advantage. Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

