LambdaTest Unveils AI-Driven Analytics Tools to Enhance Test Automation Insights and Performance

The new AI-driven analytics tools by LambdaTest provide QA teams with deeper insights, faster issue resolution, and improved software quality and performance

NOIDA, India and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2024 /CNW/ -- LambdaTest, a leading cloud-based unified testing platform, announces the launch of its innovative analytics features empowering QA teams with deeper insights and enhanced control over test automation. The new features leverage AI and ML to optimize software quality and performance.

"We are thrilled to introduce these cutting-edge analytics tools to our platform," said Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder & Head of Product, LambdaTest. "Our goal is to equip QA teams with the necessary insights to swiftly identify and resolve issues, ensuring higher software quality and improved performance. These features will revolutionize how our users approach test automation."

Key features include:

AI Copilot Dashboard simplifies data analysis by allowing users to easily interact with data using natural language queries and receive actionable insights. It offers predictive analytics and intelligent recommendations, helping teams make data-driven decisions efficiently.

AI-powered Flaky Test Analytics shares invaluable insights into test suite behavior, enabling teams to reduce test execution time and improve software quality significantly with decreasing the release cycle time. By identifying and prioritizing flaky tests based on their impact, teams can optimize debugging efforts, accelerate testing cycles, and increase test reliability.

LambdaTest's Command Logs Analytics provides granular insights into test execution, enabling QA teams to pinpoint issues and optimize test scripts without stale elements. By analyzing command-level data, users can identify performance bottlenecks, troubleshoot test failures effectively, and proactively address potential problems for each session run.

Test Case Insights simplifies the analysis of test automation execution on LambdaTest at each step of the test session. These insights help in test case health analysis, displaying success versus failure rates, and analyzing test cases by group to identify frequently failing tests.

Allure Test Insights with HyperExecute provides a time-series analysis of test execution results using Allure reports. Users can track test status, duration, and suite details, assess suite health, analyze test status ratios, and evaluate the average test durations of the test suites with multiple custom filter options.

These features are available globally to all LambdaTest users, addressing common test automation challenges and providing detailed insights into test cases and execution trends.

For more information about LambdaTest's latest features and to start leveraging these powerful analytics tools, visit https://www.lambdatest.com/.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent, omnichannel enterprise execution environment that reduces time to market through Just in Time Test Orchestration (JITTO), ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000 enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest.

Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ browsers, devices, and operating systems.

allows users to run manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ browsers, devices, and operating systems. HyperExecute enables customers to run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and language at high speeds, reducing quality test time and aiding faster software development.

For more information, please visit: https://lambdatest.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1721228/Lambda_Test_Logo.jpg

SOURCE LambdaTest

Press Contact: For more information, contact [email protected], +91 8850640868