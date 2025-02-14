LambdaTest unveils 2024 Partner of the Year Award winners

LambdaTest Partner Awards 2024 honors the top partners globally for their contributions to quality engineering and innovation.

NOIDA, India and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- LambdaTest, a leading cloud-based unified testing platform has announced the winners of the LambdaTest Partner Awards 2024, recognizing outstanding contributions from its global partners. These awards celebrate the pivotal role of partners in advancing test automation, enhancing software quality, and driving digital transformation across industries.

The LambdaTest Partner Awards aim to recognize the invaluable role our technology and business partners play in enabling enterprises to achieve their quality assurance goals, seamlessly adopt advanced testing technologies, and navigate the evolving landscape of software testing. With deep appreciation, these awards celebrate the outstanding contributions of partners whose dedication and collaboration have been instrumental in driving innovation and success. The 2024 award winners include:

Global Partner of the Year : Infosys

: Infosys Americas Partner of the Year : Qualitest

: Qualitest Americas Emerging Partner of the Year : Aspire Systems

: Aspire Systems Americas Reseller of the Year : SoftwareOne

: SoftwareOne Europe Partner of the Year : Accenture

: Accenture Europe Reseller of the Year : QBS Software

: QBS Software APAC and Middle East Partner of the Year : QualityKiosk

: QualityKiosk India Reseller of the Year : Sonata Software

: Sonata Software India Emerging Partner of the Year : AQM Technologies

: AQM Technologies Australia and New Zealand Partner of the Year : Coforge

: Coforge South East Asia Emerging Partner of the Year : Beesoft Software

: Beesoft Software Global Innovation Ally : Microsoft

: Microsoft Transformative Tech Collaboration : AWS

: AWS Strategic Partner : Katalon

: Katalon Innovation Catalyst : Provar

: Provar Excellence in Technology Partnership : AccelQ

: AccelQ Emerging Tech Partner: UiPath

"Our partners are instrumental in helping customers experience the power of LambdaTest for their quality engineering needs. Their dedication, expertise, and shared vision help push LambdaTest to continuously innovate and enable enterprises to navigate the complexities of modern software development with confidence. These awards are a testament to their contributions, and we are proud to celebrate their achievements," said Maneesh Sharma, Chief Operating Officer at LambdaTest.

Through strategic collaborations, these partners have driven deep technology integrations and joint go-to-market initiatives, reinforcing LambdaTest's mission to streamline QA processes for enterprises worldwide.

For more details on the LambdaTest Partner Awards 2024, visit: https://www.lambdatest.com/partners/partner-awards-2024.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel software quality assurance platform that enables businesses to accelerate time to market through AI-powered cloud-based test authoring, orchestration, and execution. Over 15,000+ customers and 2.3 million+ users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 5000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

For more information, please visit https://lambdatest.com.

