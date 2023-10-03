Lallemand Gives Back to Three Rural Communities as This Year's "Hometown Roots" Contest Winners Announced

MONTREAL, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Three rural community organizations will receive $5,000 in financial support. Today, Lallemand Plant Care announced the winners of this year's Hometown Roots Family Contest in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

One grower in each province won the opportunity to support their community by selecting a hometown organization to receive a $5,000 donation from Lallemand Plant Care.

Alberta winner Kache Miller selected the Milk River Ridge School, Saskatchewan winner Brendan Kuntz selected The Pumpkin Growers, and Travis Brooks, winner in Manitoba, chose the Hamiota Golf Course.

"As a family-owned company, much like the farms we serve, Lallemand is proud to support the communities we are part of. This is why we brought back the Hometown Roots Family Contest for a second year, as a way for us to continue to give back to growers and their communities," says Anne Favre, Strategic Marketing Director – USA & Canada, Lallemand Plant Care.

During the contest, from November 2022 through May 2023, growers in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba had the opportunity to enter by either purchasing Lallemand Plant Care inoculants, including LALFIX® START SPHERICAL Granule and LALFIX® PROYIELD LIQUID Soybean, or by writing an essay explaining what farming means to them and how they would leverage the funds to support their community.

"With rural roots and rural customers, Lallemand is pleased to have had the opportunity to give back to the rural communities of Milk River, Leader, and Hamiota through this contest," Favre says.

About Lallemand

Since the beginning of the 20th Century, LALLEMAND has been an expert in yeast and bacteria manufacturing. The family-owned, privately held Canadian company is now a global leader in the development, production, and marketing of microorganisms for various agri-food industries. Lallemand has 5,000 employees located in over 50 countries and is active in five continents. Using sound science and know-how, LALLEMAND PLANT CARE works closely with clients to deliver the right technology, in the right formulation, for the right application. Lallemand is committed to solving grower challenges, significantly improving yield and crop vitality.

