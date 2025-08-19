LALIGA and Remitly Sign Multi-Year Partnership Across North America

Online remittances service company will become inaugural title sponsor of pickup soccer events across U.S. and Canada



NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- Remitly is a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders, empowering millions of customers to support their loved ones with confidence—without sacrificing the value of their hard-earned money.

Striving to further its support of the immigrant community, the Seattle-based online remittance service company founded in 2011 is partnering with LALIGA across the United States and Canada via a multi-year deal beginning with the 2025/26 season.

Remitly will become the title sponsor of pickup soccer events held throughout the country as part of El Partidazo, LALIGA's fan-focused event series featuring soccer participation events, LALIGA legend appearances and watch parties in conjunction with the biggest LALIGA matches of the season.

"Remitly is rooted in supporting families and communities around the world," said Rina Hahn, Chief Marketing Officer at Remitly. "Our partnership with LALIGA creates new opportunities to bring people together through the universal language of soccer—fostering connection, joy and a sense of belonging in the communities we serve across the U.S. and Canada."

Additionally, Remitly will have a presence during LALIGA broadcasts in the U.S. and Canada through LED boards and the 3D carpet near the goal during select Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid matches. Remitly and LALIGA will also provide all El Partidazo youth pickup participants with their own pickup soccer starter kit including a soccer ball, pinnies and cones to continue to play and celebrate the beautiful game in their respective communities.

LALIGA North America entertained more than 13,000 registered fans across six El Partidazo events in Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami and New York City during the 2024/25 LALIGA season, and is expected to host at least five events during the upcoming campaign.

"LALIGA has long held a deep, cross-national connection with Hispanic Americans, serving as a shared passion that bridges cultures and generations," said Santiago Lucio, LALIGA North America Head of Sales. "Our partnership with Remitly builds on that connection—just as LALIGA keeps fans close to the game they love, Remitly helps them stay connected to home."

