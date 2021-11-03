Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp Provides Management Cease Trade Order Update

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp. (TSXV: LHIC) (the "Corporation" or "Lakeview") wishes to provide an update with respect to the previously announced Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") issued by The Manitoba Securities Commission ("MSC") on August 16, 2021. The MCTO was issued in connection with the delay by the Corporation in filing its: (i) interim financial statements for the 6-month period ended June 30, 2021; (ii) management's discussion & analysis for the 6-month period ended June 30, 2021; and (iii) certification of filings under section 5.1 of National Instrument 52-109 – Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (collectively, the "Interim Filings") before the prescribed filing deadline of August 30, 2021. The Corporation expects to file the Interim Filings on or before November 12, 2021.

The Corporation is providing this status update in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders. The Corporation confirms that as of the date of this press release there has been no material change in the information contained in the announcement issued on August 16, 2021.

About the Corporation

Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LHR". Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp receives income from ownership, management and licensing of hotel properties.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp

For further information: Rudy Beyer, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (204) 975-0623, Fax: (204) 957-1697, Email [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.lakeviewhotels.com

