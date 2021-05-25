Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp Announces Year End Results
May 25, 2021, 20:16 ET
WINNIPEG, MB, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp ("LHIC") is pleased to report its financial results for the Year ended December 31, 2020. The following comments in regard to the financial results should be read in conjunction with the December 31, 2020 financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis which are available on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com.
The impact of COVID continues to affect the occupancy of our hotels. This has been due to a decline of leisure and business travel as well as various restrictions placed on the hospitality industry by government agencies.
It is difficult to predict how much longer the effect of COVID will continue, but during this pandemic the Company continues to put policies in place to safeguard employees and customers' safety and is actively taking action to reduce and defer expenses.
The company has also taken advantage of any government subsidies that are available.
The following is a comparison of the operating results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2020 compared to the results of operations for the comparable period in 2019:
Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LHR". Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp received income from ownership, management and licensing of hotel properties.
|
Three months ended
December 31
|
Year ended
December 31
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
Hospitality Revenue
|
Room
|
1,750,581
|
2,362,267
|
6,934,241
|
11,256,080
|
Food & Beverage
|
330,599
|
567,811
|
1,329,341
|
2,240,435
|
Other
|
217,711
|
148,677
|
1,213,705
|
757,897
|
Total Revenue
|
2,298,891
|
3,078,755
|
9,477,287
|
14,254,412
|
Expenses
|
(7,345,675)
|
(8,313,574)
|
(19,660,653)
|
(6,491,738)
|
Gain on sale of income properties
|
13,513
|
4,494
|
13,513
|
1,374,650
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
(5,033,271)
|
(5,230,325)
|
(10,169,853)
|
9,137,324
|
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share
|
(0.257)
|
(0.267)
|
(0.520)
|
0.467
|
Reconciliation to Funds from Operations
|
Add (deduct)
|
Gain on derecognition of financial liabilities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(19,896,176)
|
Provision for impairment of income properties
|
956,285
|
2,997,283
|
1,284,798
|
4,160,154
|
Amortization of right-of-use assets
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
7,149
|
Amortization of income properties
|
70,638
|
128,284
|
311,848
|
1,079,408
|
Amortization of franchise fees
|
-
|
374
|
12,350
|
1,497
|
Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of interest rate
|
-
|
(10,603)
|
-
|
33,045
|
Income from Lakeview Flag Licensing General Partnership
|
(10,978)
|
(75,924)
|
(134,255)
|
(362,181)
|
Loss (Income) from Lakeview Flag Management General
|
8
|
(33,819)
|
(26,890)
|
(159,372)
|
Gain on sale of income properties
|
(13,513)
|
(4,494)
|
(13,513)
|
(1,374,650)
|
Provision for impairment of investment in Lakeview Flag
|
1,292,228
|
-
|
1,292,228
|
-
|
Provision for impairment of investment in Lakeview Flag
|
1,086,123
|
-
|
1,086,123
|
-
|
Funds from Operations
|
(1,652,480)
|
(2,229,224)
|
(6,357,164)
|
(7,373,802)
|
Basic and diluted funds from operations per share
|
(0.084)
|
(0.114)
|
(0.325)
|
(0.377)
|
Contributions to reserve account
|
(49,534)
|
(63,307)
|
(180,574)
|
(244,207)
|
Adjusted Funds from Operations
|
(1,702,014)
|
(2,292,531)
|
(6,537,738)
|
(7,618,009)
|
Basic and diluted adjusted funds from operations per share
|
(0.087)
|
(0.117)
|
(0.334)
|
(0.39)
The TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp
For further information: Rudy Beyer, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (204) 947-1161, Fax: (204) 957-1697, Email, [email protected]
