Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp Amends Amended and Restated Credit Agreement

WINNIPEG, Jan. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp ("LHIC") announces that it has amended its amended and restated credit agreement dated January 31, 2018 as amended by a first amending agreement on December 18, 2018 and a second amending agreement on June 19, 2019 (the "ARCA") with a syndicate of lenders led by Alberta Treasury Branches and including Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) and Roynat Capital pursuant to a Third Amending Agreement to the ARCA dated December 31, 2019. The ARCA consolidated certain amendments to the credit agreement dated August 25, 2014, among other things.

Pursuant to the Third Amending Agreement to the ARCA, the lenders and LHIC have agreed, among other things to extend the maturity date under the ARCA from December 31, 2019 to January 13, 2020.

Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LHR". Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp receives income from ownership, management and licensing of hotel properties.

The TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp

For further information: Avrum Senensky, Executive Vice President, Tel: (204) 947-1161, Fax: (204) 957-1697, Email [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.lakeviewhotels.com

