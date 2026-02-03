Lakeshore Securities Names Meghan MacNicol Director of Business Development

OAKVILLE, ON, Feb.3, 2026 /CNW/ - Lakeshore Securities Inc., an independent investment advisory and portfolio management firm, today announced the appointment of Meghan MacNicol as Director, Business Development.

Ms. MacNicol brings more than ten years of capital markets experience to Lakeshore, having most recently served as Director, Corporate Access & Advisory at TD Securities. In that role, she was instrumental in building and maintaining relationships across institutional investment and issuer communities.

"Meghan has a strong track record of building trusted relationships and delivering value in the capital markets," said William Podolsky, President and CEO of Lakeshore Securities. "Her experience and collaborative approach align well with our client-focused, entrepreneurial culture."

Ms. MacNicol said she was drawn to Lakeshore's independent model and growth-oriented environment. "Lakeshore offers a platform where investment professionals can focus on clients while maintaining entrepreneurial flexibility," she said. "I'm excited to join the firm and help support its continued growth."

About Lakeshore Securities Inc.

Lakeshore Securities Inc. is an independent, privately owned investment management firm serving high net-worth individuals and institutional clients, including corporations and foundations. The firm is headquartered in Oakville, Ontario and is a member of CIRO and CIPF.

