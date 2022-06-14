Laker's celebrating the first day of summer with 100 beers for 100 bucks (plus deposit)!

KITCHENER, ON, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ -

HIGHLIGHTS:

Waterloo Brewing celebrates the First Day of Summer with 100 Beers, for 100 Bucks, plus deposit

ONE DAY ONLY: Tuesday, June 21 st , ONLY at the Waterloo Brewing Beer Store

, ONLY at the Waterloo Brewing Beer Store Includes your choice of 100 bottles of Laker Lager or Laker Light

Celebrating the kick off of summer with a 100 beers for a 100 bucks (plus deposit) it's a deal that'll having your saying "cheers" all summer long.

Laker Beer is giving you everything you need to make it through summer with a One Day Only Celebration of Summer Super Sale. On Tuesday, June 21 you can stock up for summer with the special offer of 100 beers for 100 bucks, plus deposit.

This great price is backed by great taste. There's no compromise on quality with Laker Lager's rich malt aromas, and Laker Light's refreshing, clean and well-balanced flavour.

Waterloo will be pouring on the fun from sunup to sundown with free gifts for the first 100 customers, another random 100 prize giveaways throughout the day, hotdogs on the grill, live music and more!

"We wanted to celebrate summer the best way we know how, by sharing our refreshing beer!" said Kim Mannerow, Director of Marketing. "Offering our Monde Selection Gold Quality Award Winning Laker Lager and Laker Light at this great price will help beer fans kick off their summer right."

"Laker's crisp and clean taste is the perfect contrast to a hot summer's day," said George Croft, President and CEO. "We know the heat is coming and are excited to give Laker lovers the chance to set themselves up for a summer of good weather, good friends, and great brews. We want to honour and celebrate all the support Laker has received by offering our local community a great deal on a great beer."

This offer includes 100x341ml bottles, and is exclusive to the Waterloo Brewing Beer Store, ONLY on June 21st.

Come grab your packs to say cheers on the first day of summer!

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.waterloobrewing.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

