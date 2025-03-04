Ladle™ Launches to Transform Foodservice, Restaurant, and Grocery Operations

Unifies Industry-Leading Software Providers to Streamline Operations, Ensure Compliance, and Boost Profitability

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Today, Ladle™ officially launches as the new parent company that unites top software solutions for the foodservice, restaurant, and grocery industries. Ladle combines three businesses backed by Nexa Equity – ComplianceMate™, MeazureUp™, and Storewise™ – bringing together the strengths of these industry leaders to drive efficiency, compliance, and profitability for foodservice providers, restaurants, grocery stores, and convenience retailers.

Introducing Ladle Ladle – Serve them better.

As the flagship brand for solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of the foodservice, restaurant, and grocery industries, Ladle delivers unparalleled value and innovation to its customers. Ladle provides its customers at over 18,000 locations worldwide with solutions to streamline workflows, enhance team collaboration, and make smarter, data-driven decisions.

A Smarter, More Unified Approach to Operations

Ladle provides foodservice, restaurant, and grocery operators an integrated platform for food safety, operations, and profitability. Instead of juggling multiple systems and vendors, operators can now rely on one trusted partner to scale efficiently while maintaining top-tier compliance and performance standards.

Ladle is led by Todd Gebski, a seasoned SaaS executive with extensive brand building, corporate development, marketing and leadership expertise.

"Ladle represents our commitment to transforming how foodservice, restaurant, and grocery operators manage their businesses," said Todd Gebski, CEO of Ladle. "By bringing together industry leaders like ComplianceMate, MeazureUp, and Storewise, we've built a platform that's greater than the sum of its parts. This integration strengthens the value of our offerings and positions us to deliver the most effective, efficient solutions to our customers."

The Power of Ladle's Portfolio

ComplianceMate

ComplianceMate delivers real-time temperature monitoring, HACCP compliance tools, digital checklists, and automated reporting to help foodservice, restaurant, and grocery operators meet regulatory requirements, ensure food safety standards, and drive operational excellence across each of their locations. Its patented technology provides advanced monitoring and best-in-class alerting capabilities to enhance operational visibility, simplify compliance, and prevent costly inventory loss.

MeazureUp

MeazureUp enables foodservice, restaurant, and grocery operators to drive consistent brand experiences, operational efficiencies, and compliance through its digital site audit and checklist solutions. Its tools, AuditApp and DailyChex, provide actionable insights, robust reporting, and scalable solutions that help standardize operational processes, improve accountability, and drive increased performance across multi-location operations that improve quality and customer satisfaction.

Storewise

Storewise delivers automation and data-driven insights to help grocers and convenience store operators optimize pricing, increase profit margins, and streamline store operations. Its suite of capabilities, including StoreKeeper®, provides management for DSD and wholesale items, insights into competitive pricing, TPR automation, and price management, ensuring that operators remain agile and competitive in a constantly evolving market.

Advisors

Software Equity Group (SEG) served as the exclusive advisor to ComplianceMate. GLC Advisors served as the exclusive advisor to MeazureUp.

About Ladle

Ladle empowers foodservice operators to enhance efficiency, ensure compliance, and drive profitability. Through its suite of products – ComplianceMate, MeazureUp, and Storewise – Ladle helps multi-unit restaurants, grocers, and convenience stores improve food safety, streamline operations, and optimize pricing. By integrating automation, real-time insights, and industry expertise, Ladle enables businesses to make smarter decisions, reduce risk, and deliver consistent customer experiences.

For more information, please visit www.ladle.com.

About Nexa Equity

Nexa Equity is a San Francisco, California based private equity firm that partners with founder-led, rapidly scaling SaaS companies that address markets underserved by technology to create enduring value for the benefit of its investors and portfolio companies. The firm has more than $400 million in private equity capital under management. The Nexa Equity team brings substantial investing and operational experience to the table and helps management teams professionalize and scale their businesses while driving long-term sustainable growth.

For more information, please visit www.nexaequity.com.

