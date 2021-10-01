Labstat International Inc. Expands Their Canadian Cannabis Testing Capabilities

The first laboratory to offer full-breadth cannabis regulatory testing, Canada-wide. Tweet this

Labstat has significantly evolved their cannabis testing capabilities to address most of the commonly sought-after industry-wide client demands. They did this by building a brand new, state-of-the-art facility using unmatched automation, completely data-driven, able to satisfy the highest throughput and volume, and was designed by implementing and reapplying the proven principles of an 'assembly line' process.

"I'm proud to see our team further expand our cannabis offering as we open our new lab in Ontario. Since obtaining a license to conduct analytical testing for cannabis in 2019, we've remained committed to advancing our scientific capabilities and are well positioned to offer these services to our customers coast-to-coast. I'm excited for our future and the additional value this brings to our clients and the growing cannabis industry." said Michael Bond, President of Labstat.

When considering cannabis testing capabilities, Labstat is at the forefront of excellence. Their operations are capable of testing all cannabinoid-based products including dried flower, extracts, isolates, edibles, and even cannabis health products. Going one step further, their validated and verified methodologies have proven to be highly proficient in obtaining consistently accurate results for microbiology, cannabinoid potency, heavy metals, pesticides, solvents, loss on drying (moisture), foreign matter, terpene profiles, and nutrition panels. That said, Labstat has and will continue to proudly offer their clients with comprehensive emissions testing for all vape, heat-not-burn, and combustible products.

Labstat's reputation for being a global leader has been well earned over the past 45 years of service. As a center for scientific excellence, Labstat is pleased to have over 10 PhD scientists on staff, over 50 GC/MS and over 9 LC/MS instrumentation systems, and a full team of statisticians readily available to assess and report on each project. When it comes to choosing a lab testing partner, Labstat ensures that you partner with excellence.

About Labstat International Inc.

Labstat is proud to be part of the Certified Group, a network of best-in-class companies, all experts in their unique specialties, converging to help simplify analytical testing and regulatory compliance for businesses in highly regulated markets. Known as the world's gold standard in analytical excellence, Labstat was founded in 1976 and began testing cannabis products in 1981 with their first Health Canada commissioned study and corresponding publication. Since that time, they have grown their analytical capabilities in multiple technical areas ranging from the analysis of cannabis aerosol in e-vapor devices and heat-not-burn products, to cannabis smoke and vapour. Labstat is an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited and Health Canada licensed testing facility. For more information visit www.labstat.com, Or follow us on Twitter, or LinkedIn.

SOURCE Labstat International Inc.

For further information: or to book a media interview contact: Daniel Bogdanic, ([email protected])