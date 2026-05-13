Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Announces Results of Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) announced the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of holders of common shares held today in Toronto.

The following nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated March 30, 2026 were elected as directors of the Corporation. The vote was conducted by a show of hands. The number of common shares voted for or against the election of each director was as indicated below:



Votes For Votes Against

Number Percent Number Percent Mark J. Fuller 29,601,855 78.74 % 7,993,002 21.26 % Douglas F. McCutcheon 37,318,090 99.26 % 276,769 0.74 % Dorothea E. Mell 37,342,693 99.33 % 252,166 0.67 % William H. McNeil 33,705,267 89.65 % 3,889,591 10.35 % Sandra L. Rosch 35,730,145 95.04 % 1,864,715 4.96 % John F. Tuer 37,229,089 99.03 % 365,771 0.97 % Patricia M. Volker 35,538,903 94.53 % 2,055,956 5.47 %

Final results on all matters voted at the annual meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC") directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced and sold by IOC.

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

For further information, please contact: John F. Tuer, President & Chief Executive Officer, (416) 362-0066, E-mail- [email protected]