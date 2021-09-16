Labodét Releases a Luxury Leather MagSafe Compatible Collection for iPhone 13 Series

MagSafe cases by Labodét are crafted exclusively in Paris, France, from premium-quality exotic leathers, including matte and shiny alligator, ostrich, python, Himalayan and Porosus crocodile, and Italian calf leathers. The leathers are hand-selected from sustainable manufacturers and available in an exceptionally wide colorway. Labodét allows building a truly personalized iPhone case and choose from 7 types of leather, 3 bezel colors, 6 case designs, stackable accessories, and 45 colors.

Constantly evolving technologically and implementing new ideas, Labodét adds several major design upgrades to its iPhone 13 cases.

The cases are MagSafe compatible and work seamlessly with original, Labodét, and third-party MagSafe chargers and accessories. It is now easy to mix and match various MagSafe accessories to create a personalized iPhone look.

The camera bezel is an engineering beauty designed to protect the camera and crafted from 316 stainless steel. There are three available colors, pure steel, 18k gold plating, black PVD coating.

The cases are lined with Italian Alcantara®, a cutting-edge material, elegant and soft to the touch.

The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max case collection is available to order at www.labodet.com . Each case is individually crafted to ensure perfect quality.

Download press images

Labodét is a brand of luxury leather accessories for tech gadgets based in Paris, France.

Labodét combines traditional leather-making techniques and expertise with innovative engineering to create modern-day luxury accessories. The range of products includes iPhone, AirPods, iPad, Macbook cases, Apple Watch straps, small leather goods.

Labodét chooses high-quality natural leathers of alligator, crocodile, ostrich, python, and calf sourced exclusively from sustainably operating manufacturers.

The products are available at www.labodet.com with complimentary worldwide shipping.

SOURCE Labodet, LLC

Related Links

www.labodet.com

