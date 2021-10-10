La rue des Femmes launches the Together... Healing Homelessness Challenge!

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - To mark World Mental Health Day on October 10, La rue des Femmes (LrdF) is launching a challenge to rally the community around the critical issue of healing women's homelessness. Presented by the high-tech company CAE, this challenge seeks to enable LrdF to continue to provide its relational health care services to women who are living in a state homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless. The goal is to raise $200,000 by December 31 through individual and team fundraising! Visit healing-homelessness.org to learn more.

Alexandra Diaz, ambassador of the Together... Healing Homelessness campaign, invite you to take up this challenge (picture available on request). It is urgent to care for the greatest possible number of women experiencing homelessness.

The challenge is to be part of a vast movement of solidarity to heal homelessness, represented by two pink marks on the left cheek (the side of the heart). The public is invited to proudly wear this symbol and to show their solidarity by sharing a selfie on social networks (Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn). And most importantly, to contribute to the healing of women experiencing homelessness by making a donation, or by creating a fundraiser as part of the Together... Healing Homelessness Challenge!

Women experiencing homelessness have endured the pandemic in isolation and absolute insecurity. More than ever, their relational health–the vital capacity to feel safe and connected with oneself and with others–has been severely impacted. The relational health care offered at LrdF restores safety and connection, healing homelessness. This is why more and more women are seeking this care, and why LrdF must be able to continue to offer it to them!

About La rue des Femmes

La rue des Femmes, a non-profit organization founded in 1994 by Léonie Couture, C.M., C.Q., provides specialized relational healthcare and services that allow women experiencing homelessness to heal and return to a normal life. In 2020, LrdF welcomed more than 1,000 women, provided 2,700 hours of telephone support and nearly 1,500 hours of therapeutic care (counselling, psychotherapy, art therapy, etc.).

