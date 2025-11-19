LA PULGA ANNOUCES NAME CHANGE TO "OVI MINING CORP."

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - La Pulga Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "La Pulga") is pleased to announce that the Company has changed its name to OVI Mining Corp. ("OVI") in accordance with the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "BCBCA").

OVI Mining Corp.'s new name and branding are appropriate for the future direction of the Company and reflects the next stage of the Company's corporate strategy. The name change was approved by the board of directors of the Company on November 14, 2025, in accordance with the Company's governing corporate legislation, the BCBCA, and the Company's constating documents.

About OVI Mining Corp.

OVI Mining Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in North America.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jean-Felix Lepage, Director

SOURCE La Pulga Mining Corp.

Jean-Felix Lepage, Director, ‎Telephone: 438-454-5636, Email: [email protected]