LA Metro expands sustainable transit in LA County with 70 more buses from New Flyer

ST. CLOUD, MN, Jan. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) New Flyer of America Inc. ("New Flyer"), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), one of the world's leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced the Los Angeles County Metro Transit Authority ("LACMTA" or "LA Metro") has exercised options for 70 Xcelsior® 60-foot, heavy-duty compressed natural gas ("CNG") transit buses, for a total of 140 equivalent units ("EUs") converted from the backlog. The options are part of a contract with LA Metro for up to 400 CNG buses originally announced in October 2017 and includes an initial order of 65 buses with options to purchase an additional 335 buses. The buses are built in St. Cloud, Minnesota, and are completed in Ontario, California.

The order replaces older, end-of-life vehicles, supporting LA Metro's goal to reduce emissions in L.A. County through the Zero Emission Roadmap 2.0, while also working toward fulfillment of its Vision 2028 Plan. Vision 2028 aims to transform mobility in L.A. County through a multi-pronged approach that includes reducing traffic congestion, reducing travel time via high quality transit options, delivering outstanding trip experiences and enhancing communities and lives through mobility and equitable access. The order of articulated buses also allows LA Metro to deliver greater capacity along its busiest routes, with passenger capacity of up to 120 on each bus.

"Since 1998, New Flyer has proudly delivered nearly 1,500 buses to LA Metro to provide greater mobility options through public transit. Our CNG buses continue to provide safe, clean, and reliable transit while helping the people of L.A. County move through their community each day," said Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer. "We commend LA Metro on its continued pursuit of sustainable and zero-emission mobility and look forward to assisting the achievement of 100% zero-emission transit over the next decade."

Xcelsior CNG buses conform to the Environmental Protection Agency and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Comprehensive Heavy-Duty National Program standards, reducing fuel consumption for heavy-duty highway vehicles. This low-emission CNG option also works to combat global climate change and aggressively reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from heavy-duty vehicles.

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority is the United States' third-busiest transit agency and is the largest transit agency in L.A. County. LA Metro delivers bus, light rail, heavy rail and bus rapid transit services with more than 370 million boardings per year.

New Flyer has been a CNG leader for 25-plus years, with over 13,000 CNG buses delivered in North America since 1994. CNG buses emit 90% less nitrogen oxide (NOx) than traditional diesel engines, and are clean, safe, and readily available – emitting virtually no visible particulate matter and directly reducing GHG emissions and smog. CNG buses are also easier to maintain and eliminate the need for particulate filters and regeneration cycles.

To learn more about New Flyer CNG buses, visit newflyer.com/buses/Xcelsior.

New Flyer has been leading innovation in transit buses for nearly 90 years, with over 50 years of experience manufacturing zero-emission buses and leadership of the Vehicle Innovation Center, the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus technology. In 2018, New Flyer became the first bus manufacturer in the world to sign on to the Shared Mobility Principles for Livable Cities. The company is the only provider of full-suite bus solutions in North America with buses, technology, and infrastructure to support the mobility needs of growing communities and has more electric buses on the road in America than any other manufacturer.

About NFI

With 9,000 team members operating from more than 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI buses and motor coaches incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE™ brands. It also offers infrastructure development through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 41,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 7,300 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,600 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.

