LA MANCHA INVESTMENTS S. À R. L. TO FILE EARLY WARNING REPORT

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- La Mancha Investments S. à r. l. (La Mancha), a wholly owned subsidiary of La Mancha Resource Fund SCSp, advised by La Mancha Resource Capital LLP, announces today that on August 17, 2026, La Mancha exercised a zero-strike call option over common shares (Shares) of G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (GMIN), entered into with Citibank Europe plc (Citi) on 10 June 10, 2026 and amended on July 27, 2026 and August 17, 2026. As a result, upon settlement, La Mancha will acquire 3,429,100 Shares (Acquisition), for aggregate consideration of approximately CAD 138,523,993 (representing a price per Share of approximately CAD 40.4).

Immediately prior to the Acquisition, La Mancha owned, or exercised control or direction over, 47,294,663 Shares, representing approximately 15.9% of the issued and outstanding Shares. Immediately upon settlement of the Acquisition, La Mancha will own, or exercise control or direction over, an aggregate of 50,723,763 Shares, representing approximately 17.1% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

La Mancha acquired the Shares for investment purposes. La Mancha intends to review its investment on a continuing basis. In the future, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, GMIN's business and financial condition and/or other relevant factors, La Mancha may, from time to time, increase or decrease its investment in GMIN through market transactions, private arrangements, treasury issuances, derivative transactions or otherwise.

La Mancha's registered office is located at 31 Avenue Pasteur, L-2311 Luxembourg. GMIN's registered office is located at 500-2000 rue de L'Éclipse, Brossard, Quebec, J4Z 0S2, Canada.

La Mancha intends to ﬁle an early warning report containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters, which will be available under GMIN's SEDAR+ proﬁle at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE La Mancha Holding s.a.r.l.

Matthew Fisher, General Counsel, La Mancha Resource Capital LLP, [email protected], +44 20 3960 2020.