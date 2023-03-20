Opening its doors in Vancouver, BC for the first time

VANCOUVER, BC, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ -- Women's and Men's footwear and outerwear brand La Canadienne opened its doors for the fourth time in Canada on March 17, 2023. The grand opening debuts La Canadienne women's and HOMME Spring/Summer 2023 Collection with a focus on the brand's City Dry™ footwear collection.

La Canadienne Opens Its Fourth Retail Store in Canada

The brand's footwear is sought after for its legendary waterproofing thanks to the CityDry™ technology, a unique process that repels water from the surface and is ready to weather the elements upon purchase. Coupled with breathable materials, La Canadienne's footwear is designed to keep feet dry and warm without compromising style.

The 35 year old Montreal-based brand has held retail presence in Montreal for 15 years with its 2 locations in Montreal's downtown core and outremont locations, and made its first step outside of Quebec with their first Toronto Yorkville location which opened in August 2021. La Canadienne has been distributed and sold throughout North America, and has established a strong customer following which supported their decision to bring their own Brick & Mortar presence into key markets. The success of the Toronto store has motivated the brand to establish a retail presence in other key Canadian cities. With the expansion into Vancouver, La Canadienne is thrilled to begin to connect with the local consumers in this new retail location.

The 2200 sq ft luxury store is a new concept for the brand, bringing to life elements that make their brand unique yet always showcasing their product at the forefront. The concept includes a demonstration area to highlight CityDry™ product features along with a lounge to comfortably accommodate customers and their guests. The store is located at 779 Burrard between highstreet Robson Street and luxury row Alberni Street. The store is opening its doors in March with plans for a grand opening event in October 2023 to kick off their Fall/Winter season.

About La Canadienne: La Canadienne was born in 1987 in Montreal, a city that can experience all four seasons in a given day. Montrealers embrace the elements with style, determined to live and enjoy each day without restraint, and we set out to make shoes with this attitude in mind. We set out to make shoes from a different perspective, one conscious of the needs that city living cultivates. We adopt a no-compromise approach to footwear that marries design, function, and ethics.

SOURCE La Canadienne

For further information: Lacanadienneshoes.com @lacanadienneshoes; PR Contact: Brittany Brennan, [email protected]