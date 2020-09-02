L3Harris Technologies Selects Kinaxis to Enhance Real-Time Decision-Making

Major defense contractor leverages RapidResponse to create end-to-end supply chain visibility and collaboration

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, announced that L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX), an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, has selected Kinaxis RapidResponse® to support strategic and tactical decision-making across its supply chains.

L3Harris, one of the largest defense contractors in the world with 48,000 employees and $18 billion in revenue, provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. To provide end-to-end supply chain visibility to plan, monitor and respond to demand and supply changes in near real-time, L3Harris selected Kinaxis to support the company's enterprise planning, starting with its Space and Airborne Systems and Communication Systems segments.

Kinaxis will help L3Harris enable collaboration with internal stakeholders as well as customers and suppliers on sales and operation trade-offs, engineering changes and supply chain disruptions – all critical to meeting targets. Leveraging the power of Kinaxis RapidResponse and its unique concurrent planning technique, L3Harris gains a single, scalable SaaS planning platform that synchronizes the company's supply chain.

Complex production and supply networks, demand for innovation, and global disruptions are all familiar strains on today's aerospace and defense supply chains. Kinaxis helps manufacturers gain full visibility into the end-to-end supply chain to make it easier to keep pace, adapt to shifting demand and manage complexity. With RapidResponse, companies can collaborate across the supply chain network for fast, feasible demand, supply, inventory and capacity plans, run simulations for situations like rate changes, supply disruptions and engineering changes, and manage data from multiple sources all on a single platform.

"The most successful companies today make the right decisions sooner so that they can act faster than their competitors," said John Sicard, CEO at Kinaxis. "We're glad to have earned the trust of L3Harris and to work with them to give end-to-end supply chain visibility so they can stay responsive to customer needs while enhancing their supply chain agility."

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

SOURCE Kinaxis Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: Danielle McNeil Taylor | Kinaxis, [email protected], 343-998-7284; Investor Relations: Rick Wadsworth | Kinaxis, [email protected], 613-907-7613

Related Links

www.kinaxis.com

