L-SPARK and Mila Ventures Partner to Accelerate Canada's Next Generation of AI Innovators

OTTAWA, ON and MONTREAL, July 13, 2026 /CNW/ - L-SPARK, Canada's leading corporate accelerator and delivery partner for the national TELUS Sovereign AI Accelerator, and Mila Ventures, the Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute, today announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate the growth and commercialization of Canada's most promising AI startups, helping founders and AI talent in Quebec and across Canada bring breakthrough innovations to market.

The partnership combines L-SPARK's expertise in startup acceleration and commercialization with Mila's world-renowned leadership in AI research and innovation, creating new opportunities for Canadian AI companies to develop breakthrough technologies, scale their businesses, and compete globally.

This announcement marks another important step in L-SPARK's long-term AI strategy. Beyond accelerating individual companies, L-SPARK is building a national AI commercialization ecosystem that brings together founders, researchers, industry partners and sovereign infrastructure, strengthening AI talent and innovation in Quebec and across Canada. Through initiatives such as the TELUS Sovereign AI Accelerator and collaborations with leading institutions like Mila, L-SPARK is helping create the conditions for Canada's next generation of AI champions to emerge, scale and compete on the world stage.

"Canada has earned its place as a global leader in artificial intelligence research," said Leo Lax, Executive Managing Director of L-SPARK. "The next opportunity is ensuring Canadian AI companies can build, scale and succeed here at home. Through our partnership with Mila, we are connecting exceptional founders with scientific expertise, commercialization support and a powerful ecosystem that will help transform ideas into globally competitive businesses."

Under the collaboration, Mila will contribute scientific and technical expertise, ecosystem connections and support in identifying promising AI ventures and founders. L-SPARK will provide accelerator programming, business mentorship, commercialization guidance and access to specialized resources that help startups accelerate growth and market adoption.

"Canada's AI ecosystem is strongest when research excellence and entrepreneurship work hand in hand," said Valerie Pisano, President and CEO of Mila. "By partnering with L-SPARK, we are creating new opportunities for founders and researchers to transform cutting-edge AI innovation into impactful companies that contribute to Canada's economic prosperity and technological leadership."

As the delivery partner for the TELUS Sovereign AI Accelerator, L-SPARK is helping Canadian AI startups access the infrastructure, mentorship and commercialization support needed to scale responsibly and competitively. The program is designed to empower innovators building AI solutions on Canadian sovereign infrastructure while helping ensure that the economic benefits of AI innovation and growth remain in Canada.

This collaboration comes at a pivotal moment for Canada's AI economy. The Government of Canada's AI strategy emphasizes not only innovation and economic growth, but also the importance of making AI accessible, inclusive and equitable. These principles are reflected in the TELUS Sovereign AI Accelerator, where access to AI credits and sovereign infrastructure helps lower barriers for startups and SMEs that may otherwise lack the resources to develop and scale advanced AI solutions. By combining access to technology with mentorship and commercialization expertise, L-SPARK is helping ensure that the future of AI in Canada is one in which innovation is broadly accessible and shared across the country's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

L-SPARK and Mila are committed to supporting this vision by creating pathways for entrepreneurs, researchers and emerging companies to develop transformative AI technologies, accelerate commercialization and compete globally--strengthening Canada's position as a leader in sovereign AI innovation.

About L-SPARK

L-SPARK is Canada's leading corporate accelerator, dedicated to driving corporate collaboration through specialized programs that connect high-potential startups with established industry leaders. Over the past decade, L-SPARK has helped companies across the country accelerate growth, refine their products and raise significant follow-on funding, with a growing portfolio of programs focused on AI, cybersecurity, SaaS and emerging technologies. For more information, visit l-spark.com.

About Mila Ventures

Mila Ventures is Canada's premier AI venture-building ecosystem. We mobilize Mila's AI advantage and its existing scientific community toward building world-class ventures. Our programs provide the training, acceleration, venture creation resources, and funding to bridge the gap between research breakthroughs and market-ready products. In doing so, we unlock Canada's greatest innovation asset: our Venture Scientists. Learn more about Mila Ventures.

About the TELUS Sovereign AI Accelerator

The TELUS Sovereign AI Accelerator, delivered by L-SPARK, empowers Canadian AI startups and scaleups with access to sovereign AI infrastructure, commercialization expertise and strategic mentorship to help them build, scale and compete globally while keeping innovation, data and intellectual property in Canada.

SOURCE L-SPARK

Media Contact: Mel Bond, L-SPARK, [email protected]