Kyvos Recognized in Gartner® Report: Reference Architecture Brief: Analytics & Business Intelligence

LOS GATOS, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Kyvos, the industry-leading semantic layer for AI and BI, has been recognized in the Gartner® Reference Architecture Brief: Analytics & Business Intelligence (ABI).

As analytics usage broadens across the enterprise, the brief highlights considerations around supporting diverse, decentralized users in a consistent and governed manner -- and points to the increasing relevance of semantic modeling in strengthening modern analytics architectures.

Kyvos' semantic layer is designed to address these needs, providing a trusted foundation for high-quality AI and BI across large, complex data environments. Key benefits include:

Unified, governed view of enterprise data: Breaks data silos by giving everyone one view, one meaning, and one shared data language -- with governance that controls how data is accessed and used across the organization.

BI consistency: Standardizes definitions, metrics and logic, ensuring every BI tool, and all teams that rely on them, operate from a single source of truth.

AI accuracy: Grounds AI in trusted enterprise semantics, improving response accuracy and helping minimize hallucinations across use cases.

Performance at scale: Delivers lightning-fast analytics, even as data grows and usage spikes -- supporting massive data volumes and thousands of concurrent users without slowdowns.

Maximum cost efficiency: Improves how analytics workloads use cloud resources, helping organizations reduce cloud costs -- while maintaining high performance.

Kyvos serves as the trust and performance layer for enterprises modernizing their analytics architecture and preparing their data environments for the next wave of AI.

"We believe that being recognized in Gartner reference architecture report highlights the role Kyvos plays in giving enterprises a single, trusted view of their data along with fast, reliable analytics at scale," said Rajesh Murthy, COO, Kyvos. "It reinforces our commitment to helping customers build a unified semantic foundation so they can scale both BI and AI with greater confidence."

About Kyvos

Kyvos is a semantic layer for AI and BI. It gives enterprises a single, consistent, business-friendly view of their data for trusted AI and BI -- eliminating metric drift across BI tools, and grounding AI in governed semantic context for higher accuracy.

Kyvos delivers lightning-fast analytics at massive scale and high concurrency, including richer multidimensional analytics on the cloud, while helping organizations control costs without performance trade-offs.

