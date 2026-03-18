Kyvos Named an Exemplary Provider in the ISG Buyers Guide™ for Analytics and AI Analytics Emerging Providers

LOS GATOS, Calif., March 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Kyvos, an industry-leading semantic layer for AI and BI, has been recognized as an Exemplary provider in the ISG Buyers Guide™ for Analytics Emerging Providers and the ISG Buyers Guide™ for AI Analytics Emerging Providers published by ISG software research.

The ISG Buyers Guide™ serves as a trusted source for enterprises assessing software providers within specific technology domains. The research is based on ISG's Value Index methodology to simulate an enterprise-class RFI process. Providers are evaluated on product and customer experience, with a focus on platform strength, scalability, usability, and AI-enabled analytics capabilities.

As analytics and AI move from isolated use cases to broad enterprise deployment, organizations are reevaluating how meaning is defined and shared across systems. Fragmented definitions across BI tools and data platforms increasingly limit reuse, comparability, and confidence in downstream analytics and AI applications.

"As analytics interfaces multiply -- from dashboards to copilots to agents -- fragmented data understanding becomes an enterprise liability," said Rajesh Murthy, Chief Executive Officer at Kyvos. "Kyvos eliminates that liability -- and ISG's recognition across both Analytics and AI Analytics categories reflects what our customers experience every day: a single semantic foundation that delivers consistent, trusted, and high-performance analytics and AI across the enterprise."

Kyvos' Semantic Layer provides a unified layer for shared definitions, metrics, and business logic across BI, analytics, and AI environments. It enables consistent interpretation of data everywhere it is consumed and used. Kyvos supports enterprise scale and high concurrency across BI, analytics, and AI workloads, while helping organizations optimize cloud usage and control costs.

About Kyvos

Kyvos is a semantic layer for AI and BI. It gives enterprises a single, consistent, business-friendly view of their data for trusted AI and BI -- eliminating metric drift across BI tools, and grounding AI in governed semantic context for higher accuracy.

Kyvos delivers lightning-fast analytics at massive scale and high concurrency, including high-grain multidimensional analytics on the cloud, while reducing cloud spend.

For more information, visit us at www.kyvos.io or connect on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Kyvos Insights

Media Contact: Shefali Deshwali, +91 77470 84441, [email protected]