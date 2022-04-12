Kyndryl Announces 2022 Class of Distinguished Engineers and Designers

These recipients join a distinctive and exceptional group of talented leaders already at the company, with Kyndryl's Distinguished Technical Program now comprised of more than 80 Kyndryl employees worldwide.

"The technologies we deploy are critical, but how we deploy them is where the magic happens. These leaders are the orchestrators of that magic," said Antoine Shagoury, Chief Technology Officer of Kyndryl. "Each exemplifies the values we prize most – driving technical advancements that put Kyndryl at the heart of progress for our customers and the essential work we do to run their operations in the most modern and secure way."

An important element of Kyndryl's Distinguished Technical Program is a commitment to expanding technical skills through mentorship. All members of the 2022 class will contribute time and insights as part of a collaboration with the international non-profit organization, TEACH, to bring hands-on science activities and STEM courses to children facing medical conditions and disabilities.

Kyndryl's 2022 class includes the following technical leaders from seven countries:

Ana Maria Bezerra (Brazil) for advancements in hybrid cloud technology and cross-architectural solutions, and as a steward of mentorship for the managed services technical community in Latin America.

Kayla Broussard (United States) for technical leadership and expertise in across the hybrid multi-cloud solutions, cyber-resiliency, and data storage in the travel and consumer industry.

Karen Cheng (Canada) for significant technical expertise and innovation for global advanced delivery and automation.

Nick Drouet (United Kingdom) for inventing novel discovery tooling and processes, and ongoing leadership on critical infrastructure cloud migrations for major global banking and public sector customers.

Herve Durand (France) for strategic leadership and technical capabilities in hybrid multi-cloud environments and deep expertise in infrastructure skills-building and development.

Jason Jackson (United States) for creating mission-critical solutions for the industrials sector, and delivering a first-of-a-kind, cross-industry customer solution for 5G private cellular, edge computing, and security services.

Mike Lyons (Australia) for technical leadership and innovation in critical enterprise network architecture and transformations.

Keisuke Maeda (Japan) for ongoing leadership and innovation in sustainable building practices that analyze physical and digital data about individual buildings to reduce their carbon footprint.

Sam McConnell (United States) for leadership on secure cloud migration, leading full integration lifecycles from discovery to final analysis of applications.

John Shuman (United States) for technical leadership in the fields of storage, capacity planning, and hardware architecture for mainframe systems and building a growing community program of mainframe architects.

Kitty Smith (United States) for technical innovation across the retail and transportation sectors and establishing a new site reliability engineering professional development program.

Vugranam Sreedhar (United States) for contributions in software engineering for security and compliance, cloud, data science, artificial intelligence, blockchain and distributed systems.

Mike Treadway (United States) for contributions in integrated application engineering, architecture, and novel implementations of data analytics technologies.

Sarah B. Nelson (United States), Kyndryl's first Distinguished Designer (DD), recognized for outstanding leadership and expertise in human-centered design strategy and implementation, including design research and strategy, user experience (UX), and service design.

Across technology communities, the Distinguished Engineer title is conferred on those who are recognized experts and thought leaders in their areas of specialty and have achieved noteworthy technical accomplishments. The role of the Distinguished Designer (DD), a newly added recognition in Kyndryl's Distinguished Technical Program, acknowledges today's changing business environments and increased demand for enterprise design capabilities and expertise.

The Kyndryl honorees have demonstrated significant contributions towards solving industry-wide challenges and enabling customer innovation and success. Together, they represent the values and expertise that Kyndryl offers within and beyond its company to continuously transform the businesses and communities the company serves through ongoing advancements, developments, and research in their respective fields.

To learn more about the new members of Kyndryl's 2002 Distinguished Technical Program, please visit: https://www.kyndryl.com/us/en/news/distinguished-technical-program

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider. The company designs, builds, manages, and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. Kyndryl's nearly 90,000 employees serve over 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries around the world, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

SOURCE Kyndryl

For further information: Kyndryl Media Contact: [email protected]