Kymera International Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Fiven ASA, a Leader in Advanced Silicon Carbide Materials

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- Kymera International ("Kymera"), a global leading specialty materials and surface technologies company, has signed an agreement to acquire Fiven ASA ("Fiven") from OpenGate Capital. The deal is expected to close following customary regulatory approvals.

With production facilities in Norway, Belgium and Brazil, as well as a global distribution network, Fiven is a pioneer in the development of technically advanced silicon carbide materials to a wide range of high-growth end markets. Through its recent R&D initiatives, Fiven has developed and marketed unique, high purity materials for the power electronics industries, such as semiconductors and lithium-ion batteries. Under the leadership of Fiven's CEO, Falk Ast, the company continues to drive innovation, deep collaborative relationships with its customers and a strong emphasis on ESG.

"Fiven has all of the strong attributes we look for in an acquisition. They have an excellent reputation for quality and service, are aligned with Kymera's strategy of focusing on attractive end markets such as electronics, aerospace and defense, and have an outstanding management team and dedicated workforce," comments Barton White, CEO of Kymera. "We are excited to partner with Falk and his team to continue growing Fiven and capitalize on the numerous operational and commercial synergies we have already identified."

Kymera has been owned by affiliates of Palladium Equity Partners, LLC (collectively, "Palladium"), a middle market private equity firm with over $3 billion in assets under management, since 2018.

"The acquisition of Fiven will accelerate Kymera's mission to become a high-growth specialty materials and chemicals platform, and unlocks substantial organic growth opportunities for the combined business," adds Adam Shebitz, Partner at Palladium Equity Partners. "Altogether, Kymera is well on its way towards achieving Palladium's investment objectives, having more than tripled in size from our initial investment, while creating a more resilient business oriented towards the industries of tomorrow."

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Kymera's M&A efforts were advised by Lazard and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, and its debt financing was advised by Piper Sandler, Goldman Sachs and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP.

OpenGate Capital was advised by Baird and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP.

About Kymera International

Kymera International, through acquisitions, can trace its roots back to the 1800's. Today, Kymera International is a U.S. owned, leading global developer and manufacturer of advanced specialty materials and high-performance surface coatings. Kymera sells its technically developed products into a wide variety of end markets, including aerospace, defense, medical, electronics, chemical, specialty auto, additive manufacturing, and numerous industrial applications. Kymera International has manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Europe, UK and Asia. For more information, please visit www.kymerainternational.com.

About Palladium Equity Partners, LLC

Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has invested in more than 210 companies (40 platforms and more than 170 add-ons). With over $3 billion in AUM, the firm focuses primarily on buyout equity investments in the range of $50 million to $150 million. Palladium seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital and strategic guidance. The partners of the firm have meaningful experience in consumer, services, industrials, and healthcare businesses, with a focus on companies they believe will benefit from the growth in the U.S. Hispanic population. For more information, visit www.palladiumequity.com.

About Fiven ASA

Fiven is a global leader in silicon carbide (SiC), a material used a variety of industrial applications. SiC is recognized for superior hardness, high thermal conductivity and chemical inertness, making it the preferred material for demanding applications: abrasive, metallurgy, filtration, technical ceramics and other uses. Fiven has manufacturing sites in Norway, Brazil and Belgium. For more information, please visit www.fiven.com.

About OpenGate Capital

OpenGate Capital is a global private equity firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of businesses to create new value through operational improvements, innovation, and growth. Established in 2005, OpenGate Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with a European office in Paris, France. OpenGate's professionals possess the critical skills needed to acquire, transition, operate, build, and scale successful businesses. To date, OpenGate Capital has executed more than 40 platform acquisitions across North America and Europe. To learn more about OpenGate, please visit www.opengatecapital.com.

