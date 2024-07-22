Kylian Mbappé and Accor Forge Alliance to Empower Younger Generations

Joining Forces to Create Opportunities and Foster a Brighter Tomorrow

PARIS, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- Together Towards Inclusivity and Sustainability

In a united front, Kylian Mbappé and Accor exemplify their shared commitment to crafting a more inclusive and sustainable future for all. The partnership seals a long-term commitment aimed at furthering corporate social responsibility and bolstering Kylian Mbappé's initiatives worldwide. Accommodation support and logistical assistance will be extended to "Inspired by KM" activities, with Kylian Mbappé leveraging Accor's expansive reach through awareness activations across Accor group channels, notably via its loyalty and distribution platform, ALL.com. This strategic collaboration also enriches ALL.com's appeal, harnessing Kylian Mbappé's notable influence to attract members and guests while staying true to Accor's core values. Today marks a pivotal moment as Kylian Mbappé joins hands with Accor to elevate the impact of these endeavors, amplifying contributions through educational programs, community development, and support for the young generation.

Kylian Mbappé, President of "Inspired by KM": "We are thrilled to join forces with Accor to enhance our efforts in empowering youth. Together, we can make a meaningful difference and foster opportunities for a promising future. Our partnership embodies sharing and transmission, making us ambassadors for the younger generation worldwide."

Sébastien Bazin, Chairman & CEO Accor: "At Accor, we believe in the transformative power of hospitality to create positive change. We are honored to collaborate with Kylian Mbappé, an exceptional individual whose professionalism and dedication resonate profoundly with our values. Our partnership with Kylian Mbappé aligns perfectly with our commitment to making a difference in the communities we serve".

Inspired by KM

Kylian Mbappé renowned not only for his exceptional prowess on the football field but also for his unwavering dedication to empowering youth and catalyzing positive change in communities worldwide, is taking his commitment to the next level. Through "Inspire by KM", Kylian Mbappé aims to uplift young minds through sports, education, and social initiatives. Today marks a pivotal moment as Kylian Mbappé joins hands with Accor to elevate the impact of these endeavors, amplifying contributions through educational programs, community development, and support for the young generation.

Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care

Accor, leading global hospitality group, consistently demonstrates its commitment to making a positive impact on society through various solidarity initiatives including support for local communities, environmental sustainability, employee engagement, partnerships & collaborations, and disaster relief engagement. Accor Heartist Solidarity endowment fund helps and empowers populations living under precarious conditions to work themselves out of poverty and social exclusion. Accor partners with NGOs to offer long-term solutions including providing access to training programs and supporting the creation of new businesses.

ABOUT ACCOR

Accor is a world leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries, with 5,600 properties, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities or flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is committed to taking positive action in terms of business ethics & integrity, responsible tourism, sustainable development, community outreach, and diversity & inclusion. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit group.accor.com or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

