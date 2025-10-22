KWENCH Coworking & Culture Club Unveils New Rentable Meeting Room & Event Spaces in Victoria, BC

News provided byKWENCH Coworking & Culture Club
Oct 22, 2025, 13:56 ET
VICTORIA, BC, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - With the return of in-person gatherings and increased demand for unique spaces, KWENCH Coworking & Culture Club has unveiled a full suite of meeting room & venue rentals designed for community groups, businesses, and creators.
Located in the heart of Victoria's arts + design district, KWENCH now offers fully equipped meeting rooms, boardrooms, and large-format event spaces available for public and private bookings. These venues cater to everything from corporate off-sites and team workshops, to yoga sessions, community meetups, and cultural performances.
"Our goal was to create spaces that feel intentional, inspired, and ready to spark creativity," said Brooke Strong-Cannon, the Club + Creative Director. "Whether it's a quarterly strategy session or a poetry night, we've made it easy to book and customize your experience."
The new rentable spaces include:
- Boardrooms: Premium boardrooms with AV and whiteboard capabilities
- The Studio: A versatile open space perfect for anyone looking to host an intimate wellness event
- Club Takeover: A larger event venue ideal for talks, performances, and art installations
All bookings include access to on-site amenities such as a licensed bar, coffee & tea service, and accessible facilities.
Learn more and submit event inquiries at https://www.clubkwench.com/meetings-boardrooms.
About KWENCH
KWENCH is Victoria's premier coworking and community club, offering thoughtfully designed workspace, curated programming, and room to grow--personally and professionally.
SOURCE KWENCH Coworking & Culture Club
Media Contact: [email protected]
Share this article