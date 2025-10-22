VICTORIA, BC, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - With the return of in-person gatherings and increased demand for unique spaces, KWENCH Coworking & Culture Club has unveiled a full suite of meeting room & venue rentals designed for community groups, businesses, and creators.

Located in the heart of Victoria's arts + design district, KWENCH now offers fully equipped meeting rooms, boardrooms, and large-format event spaces available for public and private bookings. These venues cater to everything from corporate off-sites and team workshops, to yoga sessions, community meetups, and cultural performances.

KWENCH Coworking & Culture Club Unveils New Rentable Meeting Room & Event Spaces in Victoria, BC (CNW Group/KWENCH Coworking & Culture Club)

"Our goal was to create spaces that feel intentional, inspired, and ready to spark creativity," said Brooke Strong-Cannon, the Club + Creative Director. "Whether it's a quarterly strategy session or a poetry night, we've made it easy to book and customize your experience."

The new rentable spaces include:

Boardrooms: Premium boardrooms with AV and whiteboard capabilities

The Studio: A versatile open space perfect for anyone looking to host an intimate wellness event

Club Takeover: A larger event venue ideal for talks, performances, and art installations

All bookings include access to on-site amenities such as a licensed bar, coffee & tea service, and accessible facilities.

Learn more and submit event inquiries at https://www.clubkwench.com/meetings-boardrooms .

About KWENCH

KWENCH is Victoria's premier coworking and community club, offering thoughtfully designed workspace, curated programming, and room to grow--personally and professionally.

Media Contact: [email protected]