Kuva Systems Awarded a $5 Million Contract from the U.S. Department of Energy to Simplify Methane Mitigation for Oil and Gas Industry

Project will demonstrate workflow automation for cost effective emissions reductions at 175 sites

HOUSTON and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Kuva Systems, a leading provider for methane emission reduction solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $5 million contract with the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Methane Emissions Reduction Program (MERP). The agreement will support Kuva in refining and demonstrating its cutting-edge remote emissions investigation system across 175 oil and gas sites in the US.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition and support from the DOE's Methane Emissions Reduction Program," said Stefan Bokaemper, CEO of Kuva Systems. "This funding enables us to advance and expand our remote emissions investigation system, which offers a cost- effective and scalable solution for our oil and gas customers to mitigate methane emissions. Our technology simplifies the methane mitigation process by providing root causes of emissions directly to field staff, instead of just emission detections. This enables oil and gas operators to seamlessly integrate continuous emissions monitoring into their operational workflow and to mitigate emissions quickly and efficiently without the need of hiring additional staff."

In addition to operational benefits, Kuva also provides emissions accounting and regulatory compliance solutions. Kuva's solution has been approved for regulatory use where advanced technology alternatives are possible, including Colorado, New Mexico and Alberta, and is currently pending federal Environmental Protection Agency approval.

About Kuva Systems

Kuva Systems provides cost-effective workflow automation solutions that enable oil and gas operators to improve the operational efficiency of methane mitigation, emissions accounting and regulatory compliance. Kuva's solution is based on its proprietary, low-cost continuous monitoring infrared camera for methane and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and its cloud platform. With a commitment to innovation, Kuva is shaping the future of industrial workflow automation.

