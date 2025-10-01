KuCoin Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity "Trust First. Trade Next." with Adam Scott, Affirming Trust as the Cornerstone of Crypto Innovation

SINGAPORE, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today unveiled its refreshed brand identity, anchored in the guiding principle: "Trust First. Trade Next. Trust Is The Only Currency We Trade In." This evolution underscores KuCoin's enduring commitment to security, transparency, and user empowerment in an ever-shifting digital landscape.

As it tees off its ninth year with golf icon and Global Brand Ambassador Adam Scott, the refreshed branding celebrates KuCoin's transformation from its 2017 launch as "the crypto exchange for everyone" to its current stature as "the crypto partner you can trust." Over the years, KuCoin has built a robust ecosystem, prioritizing compliance and innovation to deliver seamless, secure experiences to over 40 million users across more than 200 countries and regions.

"Trust isn't just a value at KuCoin--it's the foundation of our mission," said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin. "From our early days as the People's Exchange to a trusted crypto partner today, we've stayed true to our promise of reliability. This new identity reflects our dedication to empowering users with the confidence to navigate crypto and the future of finance, as we continue to advance compliance, innovation, and global accessibility."

The updated visual identity features a sleek, modernized logo constructed on a precise grid system with modular units, blending circular arcs and straight lines to evoke security, progress, and technological precision. It is complemented by a vibrant green palette that serves as the cornerstone, symbolizing technological innovation, stability, and an unwavering commitment to user protection. This strategic refresh aligns KuCoin's image with its core ethos, positioning it as a beacon of reliability amid market volatility while enhancing accessibility for a global audience.

At the heart of the launch is KuCoin's inaugural partnership with golf icon Adam Scott as Global Brand Ambassador, encapsulated by the tagline "Swing Into Trust." Scott exemplifies integrity, precision, and resilience--qualities that parallel KuCoin's approach to crypto. Just as Scott's self-regulated discipline and consistent performance under pressure have defined his 97 consecutive major championships, KuCoin upholds rigorous compliance, seamless operations, and innovative solutions to navigate industry challenges.

Complementing the brand identity refresh is a new brand film that poetically illustrates trust as the bedrock of growth and stability. Set against a serene dawn surf session, a father guides his son through the ocean's unpredictable waves, teaching lessons in timing, balance, and courage amid shifting tides. Through this evocative storytelling, the campaign emphasizes the importance of community and the rituals that fortify our lives, much like KuCoin strengthens its users' trust through secure and innovative trading solutions. As the father and son navigate the waves, the narrative integrates the KuCoin app as a symbol of financial steadiness, reinforcing the brand's commitment to empowering its users to make informed decisions. This father-son bond mirrors the journey of personal and financial growth, echoing KuCoin's identity as a reliable partner in the world of crypto.

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust, serving over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. With established recognition for its reliability, the platform leverages cutting-edge blockchain technology, robust liquidity solutions, and advanced user account protections to deliver a secure trading environment. KuCoin offers access to 1,000+ digital assets and solutions including Web3 wallet, Spot and Futures trading, institutional services, and payments. Recognized by Forbes as one of the "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" and a "Top 50 Global Unicorn" by Hurun, KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications and is committed to security, compliance, and innovation under the leadership of CEO BC Wong.

https://www.kucoin.com/

