KuCoin Unveils Account-Bound Tokens (KABT) with Reward Missions on Mocaverse and Halo Wallet

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announces the launch of KuCoin Account-Bound Tokens (KABT) , revolutionizing the concept of on-chain identity within the dynamic KuCoin Web3 ecosystem . Partnering with Mocaverse and Halo Wallet, KABT allows users to engage in rewarding missions and unlock exclusive benefits within the KuCoin ecosystem while seamlessly navigating different realms of the Web3 world.

KABT, issued on Polygon by KuCoin, represents an identity credential reserved for users who have undergone KYC verification . Upon minting KABT, users unlock a plethora of exclusive benefits within the KuCoin ecosystem and gain access to collaborative ventures with strategic partners. KABT transcends conventional identification, offering a gateway to a realm of privileges and opportunities.

At the same time, KuCoin introduces rewarding missions through its exclusive partnerships with Mocaverse and Halo Wallet , marking a significant milestone in the KABT journey. These esteemed platforms represent the inaugural partners collaborating with KABT, offering users unprecedented opportunities to earn rewards while contributing to the expansion of the KuCoin ecosystem.

Hold KABT in Halo Wallet to earn Halo XP: Users can earn 2 Halo XP daily by holding a KABT in their Halo Wallet.

Mocaverse started as Animoca Brands' first official membership NFT project, and has evolved into the marquee growth network with an interoperable infrastructure layer of Account, Identity, Reputation, and PointFi systems across the Mocaverse Partner Network. By integrating KABT with Mocaverse decentralized identity Moca ID, users will gain access to Realm Points (RP), the PointFi system powering the whole Moca ID ecosystem. It empowers the broader Kucoin community to engage in various Web3 cultural and entertainment experiences, build up their on-chain reputation through active participation, and unlock a variety of benefits including digital assets, tokens, and both digital and physical goods.

Halo XP is Halo Wallet's loyalty program designed to reward users for their engagement within the platform. Halo XP tracks users' valuable actions on the platform and allows them to upgrade their NFT Pass level by accumulating points. In the future, Halo XP will be integrated into the token system, enhancing its functionality and value within the ecosystem.

"We're thrilled to introduce KuCoin Account-Bound Tokens (KABT) and deepen our strategic partnership with Mocaverse and Halo Wallet with it," said Johnny Lyu, CEO of KuCoin. "At KuCoin, we're committed to pioneering innovations that enhance security and empower users. With KABT, we're setting a new standard for interconnected ecosystems in the crypto space, while our collaborations with Mocaverse and Halo Wallet offer exciting opportunities for our community to engage, earn rewards, and contribute to the growth of our ecosystems. Together, we are facilitating the global free flow of digital value."

KuCoin invites users to join the KABT revolution and experience the fun and benefits these interconnected ecosystems have to offer in the Web3 world. For more information and updates, stay connected with KuCoin on their social media channels.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 800 digital assets and currently provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P Fiat trading, Futures trading, Staking, and Lending to its 30 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges according to CoinMarketCap. In 2023, KuCoin was named one of the Best Crypto Exchanges by Forbes and recognized as a highly commended global exchange in Finder's 2023 Global Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Awards. Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com .

About Mocaverse

Mocaverse is the marquee growth network with an interoperable infrastructure layer of Account, Identity, Reputation, and PointFi systems across the Mocaverse Partner Network, seeded by Animoca Brands. Mocaverse is dedicated to building the largest on-chain cultural economy by connecting and scaling the network effect of the Mocaverse Partner Network. At the epicenter of the Animoca Brands ecosystem, Mocaverse pioneered the Web3 identity and PointFi system where Moca NFT holders and Moca ID users can navigate and engage seamlessly across and beyond 400+ rewarding experiences from Animoca Brands' investment portfolio with on-chain proof of reputation. Mocaverse is more than an ecosystem; it is an economy that empowers participants to build, earn, and grow together as we "mocalize" the mass. For more information visit https://www.mocaverse.xyz .

About Halo Wallet

Halo Wallet is a leading Web3 social wallet that utilizes its financial capability to monetize the data value of a social network. It aims to be a portal for global users in the SocialFi ecosystem by aggregating wallet activity across various protocols and turning them into a human-friendly social feed. Halo Wallet ensures users have an intuitive interface to manage digital assets, track DeFi portfolios and discover market trends without leaving the app. Learn more at https://halo.social .

