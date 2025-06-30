KuCoin Thailand Announces Strategic Partnership with Finansia Syrus Securities to Advance Thailand's Digital Asset Market

BANGKOK, June 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 41 million users in more than 200 countries, is proud to announce a strategic partnership between KuCoin Thailand (operated by ERX Company Limited) and Finansia Syrus Securities Public Company Limited (FSS), a leading financial services firm in Thailand.

This collaboration marks a major milestone in the evolution of Thailand's digital asset ecosystem. By combining Finansia Syrus's deep financial expertise with KuCoin Thailand's innovative, fully regulated trading platform—operating under the oversight of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand—the partnership underscores KuCoin's commitment to expanding access to digital assets worldwide.

Thailand's digital asset market is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by rising adoption and a robust regulatory framework. As a fully regulated exchange, KuCoin Thailand offers a secure, compliant, and user-friendly environment for trading digital assets. Through this partnership, Finansia Syrus will refer its clients to KuCoin Thailand's platform, enabling investors to explore new opportunities at the intersection of traditional finance and the burgeoning digital economy.

Henry Chen, Authorized Board Director of KuCoin Thailand, stated:

"We are excited to collaborate with Finansia Syrus to bridge traditional finance and digital assets, reflecting KuCoin Thailand's commitment to building a seamless and secure financial future."

Mr. Chuangchai Nawongs, Chief Executive Officer of Finansia Syrus Securities, added:

"Partnering with KuCoin Thailand enables us to broaden our service offerings and provide our clients with access to a trusted digital asset platform."

This partnership forms a key component of KuCoin's global expansion strategy, which includes collaborations with leading financial institutions and regulators around the world. By integrating traditional financial expertise with cutting-edge digital asset technology, KuCoin continues to set new industry standards and ensure that its clients remain at the forefront of the digital finance revolution.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is one of the pioneering and most globally recognized technology platforms supporting digital economies, built on a robust foundation of cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and an exceptional user experience. With a connected user base exceeding 41 million worldwide, KuCoin offers comprehensive digital asset solutions across wallets, trading, wealth management, payments, research, ventures, and AI-powered bots.

KuCoin has garnered accolades such as "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" by Forbes and has been recognized among the "Top 50 Global Unicorns" by Hurun in 2024. These recognitions reflect its commitment to user-centric principles and core values, which include integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Learn more: https://www.kucoin.com/

About Finansia Syrus Securities Public Company Limited

Finansia Syrus Securities Public Company Limited (FSS) operates a full-service capital market business in Thailand. Our comprehensive services include securities brokerage, securities trading, investment advisory, securities underwriting, and securities borrowing and lending. With extensive experience and a distinguished track record in investment, FSS has grown and developed into a leading securities company in the country. We offer a wide range of investment products, including private funds, mutual funds, debt instruments, and both domestic and international equities.

