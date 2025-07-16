KuCoin's Remarkable First Half of 2025: Building Trust, Driving Innovation, and Shaping the Future

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- KuCoin, a global cryptocurrency exchange leader, celebrates a remarkable first half of 2025, marked by strong growth, bold innovation, and enhanced compliance. With over 41 million registered users, the platform also set new benchmarks for security and compliance.

Security and compliance have always been KuCoin's top strategic priorities and the foundation of its success. KuCoin solidified its position by achieving SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications, underscoring its commitment to user safety. An AAA rating from CER.live ranks KuCoin among the top four most secure exchanges worldwide. Its integration with BitGo's Go Network for institutional-grade custody includes up to $250 million in insurance coverage. These efforts are part of the $2 Billion Trust Project — a long-term commitment to the KuCoin community.

In 2025, KuCoin advanced its compliance efforts by submitting a MiCA license application in the EU and supporting the official opening of KuCoin Thailand — the first fully regulated local digital asset exchange under the KuCoin brand, licensed by the Thai SEC — marking a significant milestone in KuCoin's mission to build fast, secure, and user-friendly infrastructure for crypto users worldwide. These efforts reflect KuCoin's dedication to aligning with global regulatory standards while expanding into key markets like MENA and LATAM, where spot trading volume saw double-digit growth.

Innovation drives KuCoin forward. KuCoin Pay expanded globally, enabling crypto payments for real-world services, such as retail purchases via AEON's VietQR and QR Ph codes in Southeast Asia. KuCard experienced over 30% growth in transaction volume and introduced 8.5% KCS cashback for high-tier users. The Trading Bot platform, with 8.9 million bots created, saw a 40% trading volume increase, fueled by AI enhancements. Over 170 new tokens and 106 futures assets were added, catering to diverse trading preferences.

Beyond business, KuCoin's social impact shines. Initiatives that distributed 9,700 solar lamps and 5,000 menstrual kits impacted over 50,000 lives and earned the UNWWO CSR Award. Industry accolades include "Best Crypto Exchange 2025" from Forbes Advisor and CoinBureau, alongside top rankings from CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap.

KuCoin's first half of 2025 reflects its dedication to trust, innovation, and global leadership. As it looks ahead, the platform is planning new market entries in several regions and is poised to shape a more secure, inclusive, and resilient future for crypto worldwide in the remainder of 2025.

KuCoin's H1 report can be read in full here.

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is one of the pioneering and most globally recognized technology platforms supporting digital economies, built on a robust foundation of cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and an exceptional user experience. With a connected user base exceeding 41 million worldwide, KuCoin offers comprehensive digital asset solutions across wallets, trading, wealth management, payments, research, ventures, and AI-powered bots.

KuCoin has garnered accolades such as "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" by Forbes and has been recognized among the "Top 50 Global Unicorns" by Hurun in 2024. These recognitions reflect its commitment to user-centric principles and core values, which include integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Learn more: https://www.kucoin.com/

