KuCoin's "Light Up Africa" Donation Ceremony Held in Ghana, Benefiting 36,000 African Children

ACCRA, Ghana, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ -- On December 19, the "Light Up Africa" Children's Solar Lamp Project, jointly initiated by KuCoin, Global CSR, and the Smiling Simon Greenbuild Foundation, held its donation ceremony in Ghana. The project aims to provide light for schoolchildren in underdeveloped areas of Africa, promoting education equality and improving their living conditions.

This charitable initiative originated at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in 2023, where KuCoin made a firm commitment to support social welfare initiatives during the "KuCoin Green Future Dinner", witnessed by over 200 guests from various countries. In 2024, KuCoin has continued to fulfill its social responsibilities by launching a series of impactful public welfare projects, with the "Light Up Africa" Children's Solar Lamp Project standing out as a prime example.

Through the donation of solar reading lamps, the project provides opportunities for children in rural African areas without electricity to study at night, illuminating their path to knowledge. In February 2024, the first batch of 2,500 solar lamps was delivered to 25 schools in Nigeria. By October 2024, an additional 7,200 solar lamps were distributed to various communities in Sierra Leone, Nigeria, and Ghana, benefiting even more children.

At the donation ceremony in Ghana, Dr. Anita Nana Okuribido from the Smiling Simon Green Building Foundation expressed sincere gratitude to KuCoin. She highlighted that local children previously relied on candles or dim moonlight for their evening studies. The solar lamps donated by KuCoin have significantly improved their learning conditions. One solar lamp impacts at least five students, meaning this project directly benefits 36,000 children, helping them step out of darkness and embrace the light of knowledge.

Zhao Jing, Chairman of Global CSR, emphasized that this project has ignited African children's enthusiasm for learning, boosting their confidence and instilling hope for a brighter future. This effort is not merely a material donation but also a profound source of encouragement.

As a global leader in the digital economy, KuCoin remains committed to sustainable development goals, focusing on areas such as climate change, health, and education, and has achieved significant positive social impact. KuCoin's Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO), Nancy Cheung, stated that the "Light Up Africa" project is a key step in KuCoin's journey to advance the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals. KuCoin will continue to support children's education and technological innovation, driving society toward a better future.

