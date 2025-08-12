KuCoin Pioneers UBS uMINT Collateral Support via DigiFT

Setting a New Industry Standard by Enabling Liquid, Safeguarded Collateral That Links Traditional Finance and Digital Asset Investment Through Robust Technology Infrastructure

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced support for UBS uMINT, a token corresponding to the first tokenized money market investment fund launched by UBS Asset Management and distributed through DigiFT, a leading licensed platform for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). As the first global crypto exchange to support UBS uMINT, this collaboration allows institutional tokenholders through DigiFT to utilize their tokenized investment funds as off-exchange collateral, enabling efficient trading on digital assets and access to a wider array of alternative digital asset investments offered by KuCoin.

UBS uMINT tokenholders can access UBS Asset Management's institutional grade cash management solutions underpinned by high-quality money market instruments based on a risk-managed framework. Issued under UBS Tokenize, UBS's in-house tokenization service, UBS uMINT is built on the Ethereum distributed ledger technology.

This initiative, driven by KuCoin, represents an advancement in the cryptocurrency sector, expanding the use of tokenized RWAs to a real-world applicable trading environment, where KuCoin mirrors RWA holdings with stablecoin equivalents without transferring ownership, enabling sophisticated trading on digital assets while preserving yields and control through a third-party regulated custodian. It addresses the growing demand for high-grade on-chain income assets, offering enhanced liquidity, risk reduction, and operational efficiencies—all while emphasizing regulatory compliance and security.

"KuCoin remains committed to innovation alongside unwavering compliance and security," stated BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin. "This partnership with DigiFT to support the UBS uMINT token highlights a significant step forward in exploring the viability and adoption of secure investments for a broader audience. It empowers institutions to unlock tokenized traditional assets for seamless global trading and solidifies KuCoin's leadership in converging traditional and digital finance."

DigiFT, as an authorized distribution partner, provides investors access to tokenized RWAs such as the UBS tokenized money market investment fund, where DigiFT supports both subscription and redemption via stablecoins and fiat currency in a non-custodial manner, with clients using their preferred custody wallet solution.

Henry Zhang, CEO of DigiFT, remarked: "At DigiFT, we're building the next iteration of institutional-grade capital markets infrastructure for Web3 — immediately functional, compliant, and powered by yield-generating RWA instruments. The integration of the UBS uMINT token, which will enable tokenholders to use their funds as collateral via KuCoin's mirroring program, exemplifies our focus on enhancing capital efficiency across digital asset markets through tokenized RWAs. Together with our partners, we are reshaping the innovation contours of institutional digital asset infrastructure."

Looking ahead, KuCoin anticipates further expansions in tokenized asset integrations, driving broader adoption of RWAs and fostering a more interconnected financial ecosystem. Leveraging its robust technology infrastructure, KuCoin can facilitate a broad array of RWAs issued by reputable asset managers as recognized collateral, providing institutional clients with flexible trading solutions to optimize capital efficiency and boost returns. This initiative sets a new standard for innovation, positioning KuCoin at the forefront of compliant, user-centric solutions in the evolving digital economy.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global cryptocurrency platform serving over 41 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Built on cutting-edge blockchain technology, KuCoin offers access to 1,000+ digital assets and solutions including Web3 wallet, Spot and Futures trading, institutional services, and payments. Recognized by Forbes as one of the "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" and a "Top 50 Global Unicorn" by Hurun, KuCoin is ISO 27001:2022 certified and committed to security, compliance, and innovation under the leadership of CEO BC Wong. Learn more: https://www.kucoin.com/

About DigiFT

DigiFT is a next-generation exchange for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and granted Approval in Principle by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). The platform offers end-to-end digital asset services—including tokenization, issuance, distribution, trading, and instant liquidity provision—purpose-built for institutional RWAs. Trusted by global financial institutions, DigiFT is an on-chain tokenization and distribution partner for leading asset managers such as UBS Asset Management and Invesco.

SOURCE KuCoin

[email protected]