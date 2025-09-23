KuCoin Pay Partners with Refillarena to Expand Crypto Utility in Everyday Digital Purchases

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced that its payment arm, KuCoin Pay, has partnered with Refillarena, a global e-commerce platform. This collaboration enables KuCoin's global users to seamlessly spend cryptocurrencies on everyday essentials like gift cards, mobile top-ups, and eSIMs, further bridging the gap between digital assets and real-world utility.

Through this integration, users can now access Refillarena's extensive catalog—such as entertainment vouchers, connectivity recharges, or travel data plans—directly via KuCoin Pay's secure payment gateway. Transactions occur via simple QR code or wallet-based payments, promoting financial inclusion and reducing barriers in global commerce.

This partnership advances KuCoin Pay's mission to integrate cryptocurrency into daily life by making it a practical tool for global consumers. By combining Refillarena's instant-delivery model with KuCoin Pay's multi-chain infrastructure, users gain a frictionless way to convert digital assets into tangible value. Whether funding gaming sessions, streaming subscriptions, or staying connected abroad, crypto holders can now reduce reliance on volatile markets and embrace real-world spending.

These efforts underscore KuCoin Pay's commitment to bridging blockchain with everyday needs and mainstreaming crypto adoption.

"We are thrilled to partner with Refillarena to unlock even more everyday use cases for cryptocurrency," said Raymond Ngai, KuCoin Pay Lead. "This integration not only empowers our users with instant, global access to essential digital products but also accelerates the shift toward a crypto-powered economy. By focusing on seamless, secure payments, KuCoin Pay is making digital assets as practical as cash for millions worldwide."

Ahmed AlBadri, the CEO of Refillarena added:"This collaboration with KuCoin means greater value for our customers. By integrating KuCoin Pay, Refillarena users will be able to enjoy smoother crypto payments, stronger security, and instant access to our global catalog - all in one trusted platform."

About KuCoin Pay

KuCoin Pay is a pioneering merchant payment solution that enables businesses to integrate cryptocurrency transactions for both online and offline sales. Supporting over 50 cryptocurrencies including KCS, USDT, USDC, and BTC, KuCoin Pay delivers fast, secure, and borderless payments to its audience.

Learn more about KuCoin Pay: https://www.kucoin.com/pay

About Refillarena

Refillarena is a global e-commerce platform that enables users to purchase everyday goods and services—such as gift cards, eSIMs, and mobile top-ups—using over 300 cryptocurrencies, with instant delivery of gift cards and digital products.

With more than 30,000 products available across 180+ countries, Refillarena is accelerating the adoption of blockchain-based payments by integrating them into real-world consumer experiences.

SOURCE KuCoin

[email protected]