KuCoin Partners with VBA and 1Matrix to Pioneer Blockchain Infrastructure and Digital Asset Development in Vietnam

DA NANG, Vietnam, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 41 million users across more than 200 regions, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Vietnam Blockchain and Digital Assets Association (VBA) and 1Matrix Joint Stock Company (1Matrix). This landmark agreement marks a pivotal step in KuCoin's commitment to fostering innovation in emerging markets to accelerate blockchain infrastructure, digital asset applications, and the nation's digital economy.

This collaboration positions KuCoin as a key pioneer in Vietnam's crypto landscape, drawing on its global expertise to deliver tailored solutions. The initiative introduces actionable advancements, including pilot trading platforms, digital payment solutions, electronic identity systems, and international-standard risk management tools. By merging KuCoin's cutting-edge technology with 1Matrix's local expertise and VBA's policy advocacy, it sets a new benchmark for localized blockchain development, directly supporting Vietnam's National Blockchain Strategy (2025–2030) and elevating the country's role in digital innovation.

Under the MoU, KuCoin will lead the transfer of advanced technology and best practices, empowering local innovation while upholding top security standards. 1Matrix will oversee domestic infrastructure and resources, while VBA will facilitate policy advocacy, standardization, and community outreach. This tripartite model fosters a transparent, sustainable digital financial ecosystem, enabling Vietnamese startups to access international markets and promote economic inclusion and growth.

Damen Chen, Vice President and Head of Group Commercial, shared his enthusiasm: "Vietnam is emerging as one of the world's most dynamic hubs for blockchain and digital assets, fueled by a young, creative, and tech-savvy community ready to pioneer global innovations. Through this strategic partnership with VBA and 1Matrix, KuCoin is excited to co-develop blockchain technology and commit to long-term collaboration in building community trust, advancing digital asset education, and nurturing Vietnam's blockchain startup ecosystem. Our shared goal is to create a transparent, secure, and internationally competitive market, elevating Vietnam as a pivotal landmark on the global blockchain map."

This partnership highlights KuCoin's dedication to security, transparency, and compliance—core pillars of its trusted reputation. As Chen noted in his recent address at Da Nang Finance and Tech Week, KuCoin prioritizes real-time order book data, regular proof-of-reserves reporting, and independent audits to combat fake volumes and ensure accountability. Among the first exchanges to mandate KYC and AML standards globally, KuCoin engages in regulatory consultations, sandboxes, and policy development. In Vietnam, KuCoin Labs and KuCoin Ventures are investing in early-stage projects and partnering with universities and communities to build talent and drive adoption in tokenization and DeFi.

Mr. Phan Duc Trung, Chairman of VBA and 1Matrix, praised the tripartite cooperation, emphasizing its role in boosting the digital asset market, enabling international integration, and fostering a transparent, sustainable digital financial ecosystem.

VBA, founded under Decision No. 343/QD-BNV dated April 27, 2022, by the Ministry of Home Affairs, serves as Vietnam's first official social-professional organization for the blockchain sector. It gathers stakeholders interested in researching, testing, evaluating, standardizing, and promoting blockchain applications.

1Matrix Joint Stock Company, a VBA member, is a pioneer in Vietnam's blockchain infrastructure. It develops the Vietnam Blockchain Multi-Chain Service Network (VBSN), a platform for rapid layer-1 blockchain deployment, supporting digital identity, data governance, and essential public applications.

This strategic agreement is expected to lay the foundation for a pioneering model in Vietnam's blockchain sector, advancing the National Blockchain Strategy and establishing Vietnam as a bright spot on the global technology map.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global cryptocurrency platform serving over 41 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Built on cutting-edge blockchain technology, KuCoin offers access to 1,000+ digital assets and solutions including Web3 wallet, Spot and Futures trading, institutional services, and payments. Recognized by Forbes as one of the "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" and a "Top 50 Global Unicorn" by Hurun, KuCoin is ISO 27001:2022 certified and committed to security, compliance, and innovation under the leadership of CEO BC Wong. Learn more: https://www.kucoin.com/

About VBA

The Vietnam Blockchain and Digital Assets Association (VBA) is a non-profit organization established under Decision No. 343/QĐ-BNV on April 27, 2022 by the Ministry of Home Affairs. As the first and only legally recognized professional association in Vietnam dedicated to blockchain, VBA has been entrusted under the National Blockchain Strategy to spearhead the development of "Make in Vietnam" blockchain platforms, promote standardization, and unite domestic technology enterprises to strengthen competitiveness and elevate Vietnam's global standing. Learn more: https://blockchain.vn

About 1Matrix

1Matrix Joint Stock Company is a pioneering Vietnamese enterprise in blockchain infrastructure, committed to building a "Make in Vietnam" blockchain network and leading the advancement of Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS). 1Matrix is the founder and developer of the Vietnam Blockchain Service Network (VBSN) — a multi-chain infrastructure that enables the rapid deployment of Layer-1 blockchain networks, supporting data governance, digital identity, and diverse public services. VBSN is built by 1Matrix with the institutional support of VBA and strategic advisory from Boston Consulting Group (BCG), positioning it as a cornerstone of Vietnam's national digital infrastructure and a catalyst for innovation across industries. Learn more https://1matrix.com

SOURCE KuCoin

[email protected]