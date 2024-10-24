KuCoin Managing Director Alicia Kao Highlights Crypto Education at Blockchain Life 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- KuCoin, a global leader in the cryptocurrency market, proudly participated in Blockchain Life 2024, one of the industry's premier events, held in Dubai as Stage Sponsor and Gold Sponsor. This event brought together a diverse group of enthusiasts, professionals, investors, and traders to delve into the ever-evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrency.

During her keynote speech on "Shaping Crypto Minds with KuCoin: Education Makes Mastery," Alicia, Managing Director of KuCoin, highlighted the knowledge gaps currently facing the industry. KuCoin is actively addressing these through its various educational initiatives. In the first half of 2024 alone, KuCoin Learn attracted 1.5 million engaged users, while its Learn and Earn program saw participation from over 2.72 million users since its inception. These programs are part of KuCoin's broader effort to elevate user education and ensure traders and investors have the tools they need for informed participation in the crypto space.

Alicia emphasized the importance of security in her presentation, reiterating KuCoin's commitment to prioritizing user needs and safeguarding their interests. "At KuCoin, we believe that an educated user is a secure user. Our educational platforms, including KuCoin Learn and KuCoin Campus, are designed to empower our users with knowledge that enhances their trading experiences while emphasizing the critical importance of security," she stated.

In addition to her keynote, Alicia participated in a panel discussion titled "Crypto Exchanges and Private Investors: Shaping Investment Strategies and Adapting to Market Trends." The panel explored effective strategies for navigating the crypto industry, focusing on how centralized exchanges (CEXs) can help foster industry growth by aligning with investor needs in changing market conditions.

KuCoin's presence at Blockchain Life 2024 underscores its ongoing commitment to leadership through education in the cryptocurrency sector. It prepares its users to participate in and excel in the evolving digital economy.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a leading cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community engagement. It offers over 800 digital assets across Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P Fiat trading, Futures trading, and Staking to its 36 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin ranks as one of the top 6 crypto exchanges. KuCoin was acclaimed as "One of the Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges of June 2024" by Forbes Advisor and has been included as one of the top 50 companies in the "2024 Hurun Global Unicorn List". Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com/ .

