KuCoin Launches "KuCoin Feed": An AI-Powered, All-in-One Crypto Intelligence Center

Delivering Smarter, Faster and More Relevant Market Insights

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency platform built on trust, today announced the official launch of its new product, "KuCoin Feed", an AI-powered information hub designed to provide users with real-time, personalized and actionable crypto market intelligence. "KuCoin Feed" serves as a comprehensive center that brings together content discovery, and crypto market interpretation into a single, seamless experience.

In a market environment where information is highly fragmented, fast-changing and often overwhelming, "KuCoin Feed" offers users a trusted and efficient one-stop gateway to stay informed. By consolidating all essential crypto market content into one interface, the feature enables users to follow industry developments more quickly, enhance their understanding of blockchain technology and take more timely action.

"KuCoin Feed" integrates five major content types -- Discover, News, Announcements, Highlights, Events into a unified page. Users no longer need to switch between multiple sites; instead, they can access the entire spectrum of the crypto world through one entry point. All key developments, including major industry updates, in-depth articles, analysis, community perspectives, trader insights, KOL commentary, KuCoin's official announcements and platform campaigns, are presented in a structured and comprehensive format that significantly improves information efficiency. In addition, "KuCoin Feed" is deeply connected with KuCoin's trading system. When users read content related to a specific token, whether it is a flash update, a market report or an opinion post, they can instantly follow the market and move seamlessly from insight to action.

A core highlight of "KuCoin Feed" is KuCoin's proprietary AI algorithm engine, which provides content based on users' preferences, reading habits and crypto market interests. By combining market volatility trends, real-time hotspots, content impact assessment, behavioral modeling and multi-dimensional relevance analysis, the system generates a personalized information stream for each user, ensuring that the most important and relevant content reaches them at the right moment.

Beyond real-time news, "KuCoin Feed" is also designed to elevate users' blockchain literacy. Through curated in-depth articles, educational pieces, official analyses and expert commentary, the platform helps users deepen their understanding of crypto trends, industry logic and long-term developments. This makes"KuCoin Feed" not only an information tool but also a continuous knowledge-growth platform for the KuCoin community.

KuCoin CEO BC Wong said: "The crypto market moves rapidly, yet industry information remains highly fragmented and noisy. 'KuCoin Feed' is designed to give users a single entry point to access the most important, relevant and trustworthy content. With AI-driven recommendations, we help users make decisions more efficiently while also improving global blockchain literacy. Empowering users through high-quality information is a long-term mission for KuCoin."

To ensure both reliability and practicality, "KuCoin Feed" aggregates information from multiple trusted sources, including KuCoin's official announcements, leading industry media, on-chain data and insights contributed by community authors and reputable KOLs. Through intelligent filtering, classification and prioritization, the system presents verified, meaningful and high-value content to users. "KuCoin Feed" is free for all KuCoin users and offers continuous real-time updates across all content categories. The feature is now fully launched and available to all KuCoin global users, delivering a smarter and more efficient crypto information experience.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust, serving over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,000+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance.

Learn more: www.kucoin.com

SOURCE KuCoin

[email protected]