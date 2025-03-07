KuCoin Launches KCS Loyalty Level Program: Redefine the KCS Ecosystem and Unlock New Privileges

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce the launch of its brand new KCS Loyalty Level Program. This freshly launched program is designed to enhance the utility of existing and new KCS holders by introducing a tiered loyalty system that rewards users based on their KCS stakings. By joining the program, users are set to unlock premium benefits designed to maximize their trading experiences.

The KCS Loyalty Level Program introduces four distinct tiers: Explorer, Navigator, Voyager, and Pioneer, with benefits accessible starting from staking as little as 1 KCS to unlock the Explorer level. Each subsequent level offers progressively greater benefits, rewarding users for higher levels of engagement with the platform.

Key benefits of the KCS Loyalty Level Program include: increased KCS staking yields, higher additional bonuses for staking rewards, GemPool activities, trading fees discount, rebates of withdrawal fees, KuCard cashback, and increased zero-interest credit limits for new institutional and VIP users.

Exciting Campaign Activities: To celebrate the launch, KuCoin is also rolling out several campaign activities:

Existing KCS Holder Airdrop: An airdrop for existing KCS holders who meet the set threshold will be automatically granted to their staking accounts.

An airdrop for existing KCS holders who meet the set threshold will be automatically granted to their staking accounts. New KCS Holder Subscription Contest: New KCS holders that enter the Loyalty Program will be rewarded based on the leaderboard ranking.

New KCS holders that enter the Loyalty Program will be rewarded based on the leaderboard ranking. Pioneer Member Additional Bonus: Pioneer-level users can participate in various activities to win prizes, including KCS and trading coupons.

"This new loyalty program underscores our commitment to enhancing user benefits and solidifying the market value of our platform coin," said Alicia Kao, the Managing Director of KuCoin. "We're dedicated to providing our users with more ways to benefit from being part of the KuCoin ecosystem, and this loyalty program is poised to transform how our users engage with our platform."

Participate and jointly redefine the possibilities of KCS ecosystem with more gains and surprises on the way. For more details about the KCS Loyalty Level Program and to engage in the campaign activities, please visit KuCoin's official website .

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is one of the pioneering and most globally recognized technology platforms supporting digital economies, built on a robust foundation of cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and an exceptional user experience. With a connected user base exceeding 39 million worldwide, KuCoin offers comprehensive digital asset solutions across wallets, trading, wealth management, payments, research, ventures, and AI-powered bots.

KuCoin has garnered accolades such as "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" by Forbes and has been recognized among the "Top 50 Global Unicorns" by Hurun in 2024. This recognition reflects its commitment to user-centric principles and core values, which include integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Learn more: https://www.kucoin.com/ .

Disclaimer: This content is provided for general informational purposes only, without any representation or warranty of any kind, nor shall it be construed as financial or investment advice. KuCoin shall not be liable for any errors or omissions or any outcomes resulting from the use of this information. Investments in digital assets can be risky. Please carefully evaluate the risks of a product and your risk tolerance based on your own financial circumstances.

