KuCoin EU CEO Oliver Stauber Champions Trust and Innovation at HODL Summit 2025

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, proudly participated in the HODL Summit 2025, held on May 14-15 in Dubai. Oliver Stauber, CEO of KuCoin EU, joined distinguished panelists Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, Nils Andersen-Röed, Global Head of FIU at Binance, and moderator Nic Watson, Host of Encrypted Podcast, to discuss "Crypto's Trust Crisis: Navigating Security, Innovation & Adoption Post-Hacks." During the panel, Oliver emphasized KuCoin's commitment to security and trust, highlighting the industry's resilience and unity in the face of challenges.

Strengthening Crypto's Foundation

"Innovation drives growth, but trust secures the future," Oliver stated. "Security is the bedrock of KuCoin's operations, paired with sustainable growth as our guiding principle." KuCoin balances rapid global expansion with user asset safety through a focus on compliance and cutting-edge technology. The exchange has invested heavily in rebuilding its core systems, ensuring technical excellence and scalability for the long term.

Industry Unity and Resilience

During the panel, Oliver contrasted the crypto industry's response to security challenges with the 2008 financial crisis. "When Lehman Brothers collapsed, trust among banks evaporated, leading to years of suffering for clients and the broader economy," he said. "In contrast, when hacks occur in crypto, industry leaders collaborate swiftly. This unity ensures no user or the market as a whole suffers long-term damage, fostering trust from both users and the market."

Rebuilding for a Secure Future

Oliver shared KuCoin's proactive approach to security, noting that over the past years, the exchange has undertaken a comprehensive rebuild of its core systems. This initiative focuses on enhancing security protocols, improving scalability, and ensuring reliability to meet the demands of its growing user base while maintaining the highest standards of asset protection. These efforts reflect KuCoin's commitment to staying ahead of threats and delivering a robust platform for its 40 million users worldwide.

Building Trust in the Crypto Ecosystem

"Exchanges are the backbone of crypto's future, built on transparency and trust. Our ISO 27001:2022 certification is a testament to our unwavering commitment to security," Oliver asserted. KuCoin reinforces reliability with maintaining over 100% Proof of Reserves audited monthly by a third party, SOC 2 Type II certification, and the newly earned ISO 27001:2022 certification, announced May 13, 2025, as part of its efforts to build a more secure and trustworthy crypto ecosystem. Further, KuCoin recently announced its $2 billion Trust Project, aiming to set new benchmarks for security and compliance.

With five global regulatory licenses in hand, KuCoin plans to launch compliant platforms in Europe and Australia by late 2025, while expanding the KCS ecosystem to deliver greater value to its global community.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is one of the pioneering and most globally recognized technology platforms supporting digital economies, built on a robust foundation of cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and exceptional user experience. With a connected user base exceeding 40 million worldwide, KuCoin offers comprehensive digital asset solutions across wallets, trading, wealth management, payments, research, ventures, and AI-powered bots.

KuCoin has garnered accolades such as "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" by Forbes and has been recognized among the "Top 50 Global Unicorns" by Hurun in 2024. This recognition reflects its commitment to user-centric principles and core values, which include integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Learn more: https://www.kucoin.com/.

SOURCE KuCoin

