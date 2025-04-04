KuCoin Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification: Strengthening Security and Compliance Standards

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type II audit, marking a significant achievement in its commitment to the highest security and compliance standards. The audit demonstrates the exchange's unwavering dedication to security, availability, confidentiality, privacy, and processing integrity.

SOC 2 is an internationally recognized auditing standard that evaluates how well companies safeguard customer data and ensure system reliability through rigorous internal controls. The Type II certification specifically focuses on the effectiveness of a company's internal controls over a defined period.

The comprehensive audit, conducted over the course of a year by Decrypt Compliance, assessed KuCoin's policies, procedures, and systems to ensure they align with industry-standard Trust Services Criteria. The independent review confirmed that KuCoin's security practices are robust and reliable.

BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin, commented on the achievement, stating, "Attaining the SOC 2 certification underscores our dedication to implementing robust security measures and operational controls. This is also a solid step in our compliance strategy, from mandatory KYC for all users, to actively obtaining and applying for compliance certifications in multiple countries, including the MiCAR license, to now securing the SOC 2 certificate. Every step is a milestone in our journey to build a secure, transparent, and trusted platform."

This certification is not only a reflection of KuCoin's operational excellence but also a promise to its global community of over 40 million users. The exchange continues to strengthen its security protocols, enhance transparency, and ensure a resilient trading environment where both seasoned traders and newcomers can engage with confidence.

Looking forward, KuCoin plans to further bolster its security measures, invest in cutting-edge technologies, and maintain an open line of communication with its users regarding security practices and operational improvements. The exchange remains focused on building an inclusive platform for the global crypto community, where users can confidently trade and invest in digital assets.

For more information about KuCoin's security commitment and future initiatives, visit KuCoin Security.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is one of the pioneering and most globally recognized technology platforms supporting digital economies, built on a robust foundation of cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and exceptional user experience. With a connected user base exceeding 40 million worldwide, KuCoin offers comprehensive digital asset solutions across wallets, trading, wealth management, payments, research, ventures, and AI-powered bots.

KuCoin has garnered accolades such as "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" by Forbes and has been recognized among the "Top 50 Global Unicorns" by Hurun in 2024. This recognition reflects its commitment to user-centric principles and core values, which include integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Learn more: https://www.kucoin.com/ .

