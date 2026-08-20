KuCoin Achieves ISO/IEC 42001 Certification, Strengthening Trusted AI Across Its Global Digital Asset Platform

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange built on trust, today announced that it has achieved ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification for its Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS). As the world's first certifiable international standard for AI management systems, ISO/IEC 42001 marks an important milestone in KuCoin's commitment to building Trusted AI through responsible governance, further strengthening the company's Trust Framework and reinforcing its long-term vision of delivering secure, transparent and trusted digital asset infrastructure.

As AI becomes increasingly embedded in digital financial infrastructure, its role extends far beyond improving operational efficiency. Today, AI supports a growing range of critical platform functions, from risk management, anti-money laundering (AML) and fraud detection to market surveillance, customer service, product intelligence and operational automation. As AI capabilities continue to evolve, so do expectations for how these systems are governed. Trusted AI is no longer defined solely by technological capability--it requires clear accountability, transparency, continuous oversight and responsible governance throughout the entire AI lifecycle. This is precisely the foundation established by ISO/IEC 42001 and an increasingly important requirement for the future of the digital asset industry.

KuCoin's certified Artificial Intelligence Management System supports its global digital asset exchange and financial services platform reinforcing the responsible deployment, governance and continuous improvement of AI across its operations. The certification covers the AI management system and the organizational functions that support it, ensuring AI is governed under a structured and internationally recognized management framework.

"AI is becoming a foundational capability of digital financial infrastructure, but greater capability must be matched by greater responsibility," said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin. "We believe the future of the industry will not be defined simply by more advanced AI, but by more trusted AI. Achieving ISO/IEC 42001 demonstrates our commitment to embedding responsible AI governance into the way we build, deploy and operate AI across our platform. As we continue to innovate, we remain equally committed to ensuring that every AI capability is transparent, accountable and designed to strengthen user trust."

ISO/IEC 42001 represents the latest addition to KuCoin's comprehensive Trust Framework. Building upon its existing ISO/IEC 27001 certification for information security, SOC 2 Type II attestation for operational reliability, and ISO 22301 certification for business continuity and operational resilience, ISO/IEC 42001 establishes a dedicated governance framework for artificial intelligence. Together, these internationally recognized standards create a multi-layered foundation that strengthens security, resilience, transparency and responsible innovation across the platform. As AI continues to reshape the digital asset industry, KuCoin will continue advancing Trusted AI through globally recognized governance standards, ensuring that artificial intelligence not only becomes more capable, but also more trustworthy.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust and security, serving over 45 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,500+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, ISO/IEC 27701:2019, ISO 22301:2019 and ISO/IEC 42001:2023 Certifications. In recent years, we have built a strong global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

SOURCE KuCoin

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