KUBRA Recognized as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company

KUBRA Earns Designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2020.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - KUBRA, a leading provider of customer experience management solutions for some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities, is proud to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience.

KUBRA is firmly committed to providing a positive employee experience and is passionate about ensuring employees are engaged and happy at work. This is achieved through a number of employee engagement initiatives, including mentorship programs, employee recognition programs, and a focus on fostering a culture of trust and respect across the organization.

"We couldn't be happier to be Great Place to Work-Certified again this year," says Rick Watkin, President and CEO of KUBRA. "We understand that our employees thrive when they feel valued and have consistently positive experiences with their leaders and coworkers. That's why employee experience remains a top priority for us. By putting the programs and tools in place to improve the employee experience, we're able to drive better business results and make a difference to our clients," added Watkin.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work (www.greatplacetowork.ca) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes the Best Workplaces™ across the world in a series of national lists including those published by Fortune magazine (USA) and The Globe & Mail (Canada). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

Follow Great Place to Work® at www.greatplacetowork.ca

About KUBRA

KUBRA provides customer experience management solutions to some of the largest utility and government entities across North America. Our portfolio includes billing and payments, mapping, mobile apps, proactive communications, and artificial intelligence solutions for customers. With more than 1.5 billion customer interactions annually, KUBRA services reach over 40% of households in the U.S. and Canada. KUBRA is an operating subsidiary of the Hearst Corporation. Visit https://www.kubra.com for more information.

