KUBRA Named One of the 2021 List of Best Workplaces™ for Women in Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 23, 2021 /CNW/ - KUBRA, a leading provider of customer experience management solutions for some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities, today announced it has been named one of the Best Workplaces™ for Women in Canada in 2021. This marks the second consecutive year that KUBRA has received this honour.

"This recognition gives us confidence that our commitment to gender equality in our organization is helping to foster the welcoming and inclusive culture we value so much at KUBRA," said Rick Watkin, President and CEO. "We acknowledge that there's work to be done to remove barriers to women in the workplace, but are proud to find that 90% of our employees feel they are treated fairly regardless of gender," added Watkin.

KUBRA received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work. The data has a 90% confidence rate and a plus or minus 5% margin of error.

To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ in the past year, headquartered in Canada, and have a minimum of 15 female employees. Additionally, at least 90% of employees must agree that people are treated fairly, regardless of their gender. We determined the BEST based on the overall Trust Index score from female employees.

About KUBRA

KUBRA provides customer experience management solutions to some of the largest utility and government entities across North America. Our portfolio includes billing and payments, mapping, mobile apps, proactive communications, and artificial intelligence solutions for customers. With more than 1.5 billion customer interactions annually, KUBRA services reach over 40% of households in the U.S. and Canada. KUBRA is an operating subsidiary of the Hearst Corporation. Visit https://www.kubra.com for more information.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

