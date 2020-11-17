KUBRA Makes the 2020 List of Best Workplaces in Technology

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - KUBRA, a leading provider of customer experience management solutions for some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities, is excited to announce that it has been named on the 2020 list of Best Workplaces in Technology.

KUBRA received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work.

The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work. The data has a 90% confidence and a plus or minus 5% margin of error.

To be eligible, organizations must be Great Place to Work Certified in the past year and work primarily in the Technology Industry. The list is based on employee responses to the Great Place to Work Trust Index Survey.

"Being recognized as a great workplace in our field inspires us to continue to foster a culture of inclusivity, respect, and trust, and also challenges us to keep creating space for diversity, innovation, and creativity to drive our organization forward," said President and CEO Rick Watkin. "We remain committed to investing in our people because they are the cornerstone of our success, and without them we would not be the customer experience leader we are today," added Watkin.

About KUBRA

KUBRA provides customer experience management solutions to some of the largest utility and government entities across North America. Our portfolio includes billing and payments, mapping, mobile apps, proactive communications, and artificial intelligence solutions for customers. With more than 1.5 billion customer interactions annually, KUBRA services reach over 40% of households in the U.S. and Canada. KUBRA is an operating subsidiary of the Hearst Corporation. Visit https://www.kubra.com for more information

About Great Place to Work:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

SOURCE KUBRA

