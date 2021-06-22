KUBRA Lands on 2021 List of Best Workplaces™ in Ontario

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - KUBRA, a leading provider of customer experience management solutions for some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities, is pleased to announce that it made the 2021 List of Best Workplaces™ in Ontario for the second consecutive year.

"We couldn't be happier to be recognized again by such a prestigious body for our commitment to our people and strong workplace culture," says Rick Watkin, President and CEO of KUBRA. "Being a great workplace is non-negotiable for us, it's fundamental to our business. That's why employee experience will always be a top priority for us," added Watkin.

KUBRA received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. The data has a 90% confidence and a plus or minus 5% margin of error.

To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work Certified™ in the past year and be headquartered in Ontario. Great Place to Work determined the best based on the overall Trust Index score from these employees.

About KUBRA

KUBRA provides customer experience management solutions to some of the largest utility and government entities across North America. Our portfolio includes billing and payments, mapping, mobile apps, proactive communications, and artificial intelligence solutions for customers. With more than 1.5 billion customer interactions annually, KUBRA services reach over 40% of households in the U.S. and Canada. KUBRA is an operating subsidiary of the Hearst Corporation. Visit https://www.kubra.com for more information.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

