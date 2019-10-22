KUBRA Certified as a Great Place to Work®

Summary: Great Place to Work®, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures, has recognized KUBRA as a Great Place to Work®

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - KUBRA, the leading provider of customer experience management solutions, is proud to announce that we have been certified as a Great Place to Work® after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience.

KUBRA believes in the importance of providing a positive employee experience and is passionate about ensuring employees are happy and healthy. This is achieved through a number of employee engagement initiatives, wellness events, mentorship programs, employee recognition, and a dedicated commitment to fostering a culture of trust and respect from the top- down.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Great Place to Work®," says Rick Watkin, President and CEO at KUBRA. "Our leadership team firmly believes that happy, highly engaged employees are the pillars of a great workplace, and as such we make employee experience a top priority. We keep our finger on the pulse of employee sentiment through our employee satisfaction tool, recognizing that by diligently working to improve the employee experience for our people, we're able to provide better experiences for our clients."

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® (www.greatplacetowork.ca) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work® recognizes the Best Workplaces™ across the world in a series of national lists including those published by Fortune magazine (USA) and The Globe & Mail (Canada). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

Follow Great Place to Work® at www.greatplacetowork.ca and on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada

About KUBRA

KUBRA provides customer experience management solutions to some of the largest utility and government entities across North America. Our portfolio includes billing and payment, mapping, mobile apps, proactive communications, and artificial intelligence solutions for customers. With more than one billion customer experiences annually, KUBRA services reach over 40% of households in the U.S. and Canada. KUBRA is an operating subsidiary of the Hearst Corporation. Visit https://www.kubra.com for more information.

SOURCE KUBRA Data Transfer Ltd.

For further information: Alison Copeland, 480-584-3041, alison.copeland@kubra.com

Related Links

https://kubra.com

